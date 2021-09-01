.

Johnny Marr Premieres 'Spirit, Power And Soul' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 09-01-2021

Johnny Marr has released a music video for his new single "Spirit, Power And Soul", which is the first track that he has shared from his forthcoming solo album.

Marr had this to say about the new song, "Spirit, Power And Soul is a kind of mission statement. I had an idea about an electro sound with gospel feeling, in my own words... an electro soul anthem."

The double album will be entitled "Fever Dreams Pts 1-4" and is set to be released on October 15th and he will be promoting the effort by joining The Killers' headline US arena tour next year. Watch the video below:

