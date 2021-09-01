Scorpions Honored With European Culture Prize

(hennemusic) The Scorpions have shared that they were honored with the European Culture Prize during an August 28 gala at the Bonn Opera House in Bonn, Germany.
The prize is awarded to personalities, initiatives, artists, politicians or institutions for outstanding services and achievements about Europe and its people.
Singer Klaus Meine and guitarist Rudolph Schenker were on hand to represent the Scorpions at the event, which saw German writer and singer Heinz Rudolf Kunze declare that the band had "earned their popularity with indomitable will, perseverance and hard work."
Meine performed the 1990 Scorpions classic, "Wind Of Change", with the Beethoven Orchestra Bonn as part of the evening's entertainment. "What an honor to receive the wonderful European Culture Award 2021 in Bonn, Germany," shared the Scorpions on social media. "Thank you so much... it was truly a night to remember." See the band's tweet here.
Scorpions Share Rehearsal Video Of New Song
Scorpions, Queensryche Going To Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp
The Scorpions Reveal Rescheduled Sin City Nights Residency Dates
Scorpions Gave Fans 'Sign Of Hope' 2020 In Review
Scorpions Cover 'What A Wonderful World' For Christmas
The Scorpions Resume Work On New Album
Scorpions Share Video Update About New Album Progress
Scorpions Announce 'Wind Of Change' 30th Anniversary Box Set
Scorpions Release First 'Sign Of Hope' Fan Video
KISS Postpone Tour Dates After Gene Simmons Tests Positive For Covid-19- David Lee Roth Turned Down Motley Crue Stadium Tour Offer- more
Van Halen's 'Live Without A Net' Anniversary Marked By Hagar and Anthony- Trans-Siberian Orchestra Announce 2021 Winter Tour- more
Wolfgang Has No Interest In Taking Eddie's Place In Van Halen- KISS' Gene Simmons Discusses Paul Stanley's Covid Battle- more
KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Tests Positive For Covid-19- Rolling Stones To Proceed With US Tour Following Death Of Charlie Watts- more
Root 66: A Sweet Relief Tribute to Joey Spampinato- James DiGirolamo- Tenth Mountain Division- Swift Silver
Sites and Sounds: An All Star Salute to Lee Greenwood
RockPile: Ladies Edition- Ann Wilson, Ellen Foley, Josie Cotton and Laura Meade
Elton John Recruits Stevie Nicks, Eddie Vedder, More For The Lockdown Sessions
Johnny Marr Premieres 'Spirit, Power And Soul' Video
Chase Atlantic Team With Maggie Lindemann For Hit Song
Frames And Chris LoPorto Release 'This Year'
Imagine Dragons Celebrating New Album With Livestream
Hawthorne Heights Deliver 'Thunder In Our Hearts'
Mandatory Metallica Returns For Black Album Anniversary
Singled Out: The Arrangement's Fly Away