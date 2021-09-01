Sting Shares First Song From New Album 'The Bridge'

Sting has shared a new song called "If It's Love", which is the lead single from his forthcoming studio album, "The Bridge," that is set to be released on November 19th.
The former The Police vocalist and bassist had this to say about the track, "I'm certainly not the first songwriter to equate falling in or out of love with an incurable sickness, nor will I be the last.
"'If It's Love' is my addition to that canon where the tropes of metaphorical symptoms, diagnosis, and downright incapacity are all familiar enough to make each of us smile ruefully."
Sting wrote and recorded the new album over the past year amid the pandemic lockdown at his studio. He was joined remotely by Dominic Miller (guitar), Josh Freese (drums), Branford Marsalis (saxophone), Manu Katche (drums), Martin Kierszenbaum (keyboards), Fred Renaudin (synthesizer) and backing vocalists Melissa Musique, Gene Noble, Jo Lawry and Laila Biali.
He said of the inspiration for the title, "These songs are between one place and another, between one state of mind and another, between life and death, between relationships. Between pandemics, and between eras - politically, socially and psychologically, all of us are stuck in the middle of something. We need a bridge." Stream "If It's Love" below:
