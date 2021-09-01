Vader Lead Roman Kostrzewski Tribute Event Lineup

Vader will lead the lineup for a special tribute event to Roman Kostrzewski from the iconic Polish Thrash band Kat, who is battling series heath issues.
The special tribute show will be taking place on September 12th at the A2 club Concert Centre in Wrocław, Poland and will feature members of Vader + Nergal, Vogg and many more.
"VADERMANIAX!!! We invite you to a SPECIAL concert, a tribute to a man who has been an inspiration, an indicator, and even our Polish national good for many years," Vader said in the announcement.
"Kat & Roman Kostrzewski, together with many guests of the Metal stage in Poland, will present his and the KAT team at the A2 club - Concert Centre in Wrocław on 12 September.
"REMEMBER that this concert is also special because the proceeds from it go towards much needed help for Roman today. Roman gave us all of himself, his health, his life - let's feel responsible to help him now.
"We are a METAL BROTHER and not just listeners. The concert will be recorded and then released on DVD. Support history and be part of it!!!
WE INVITE YOU \ m /" Tickets for the event are available here.
Vader Streaming New Song 'Steeler'
Vader Streaming New Song 'Grand Deceiver'
Vader Releasing New EP This Spring Ahead Of New Album In The Fall
KISS Postpone Tour Dates After Gene Simmons Tests Positive For Covid-19- David Lee Roth Turned Down Motley Crue Stadium Tour Offer- more
Van Halen's 'Live Without A Net' Anniversary Marked By Hagar and Anthony- Trans-Siberian Orchestra Announce 2021 Winter Tour- more
Wolfgang Has No Interest In Taking Eddie's Place In Van Halen- KISS' Gene Simmons Discusses Paul Stanley's Covid Battle- more
KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Tests Positive For Covid-19- Rolling Stones To Proceed With US Tour Following Death Of Charlie Watts- more
Root 66: A Sweet Relief Tribute to Joey Spampinato- James DiGirolamo- Tenth Mountain Division- Swift Silver
Sites and Sounds: An All Star Salute to Lee Greenwood
RockPile: Ladies Edition- Ann Wilson, Ellen Foley, Josie Cotton and Laura Meade
Elton John Recruits Stevie Nicks, Eddie Vedder, More For The Lockdown Sessions
Johnny Marr Premieres 'Spirit, Power And Soul' Video
Chase Atlantic Team With Maggie Lindemann For Hit Song
Frames And Chris LoPorto Release 'This Year'
Imagine Dragons Celebrating New Album With Livestream
Hawthorne Heights Deliver 'Thunder In Our Hearts'
Mandatory Metallica Returns For Black Album Anniversary
Singled Out: The Arrangement's Fly Away