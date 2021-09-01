Yes Share 'Dare To Know' Video

Prog rock legends Yes have premiered the music video for their new song "Dare To Know". The track is the second single from their forthcoming album "The Quest", which will arrive on October 1st and was produced by Steve Howe.
He had this to say, "Much of the music was written in late 2019 with the rest in 2020. We commissioned several orchestrations to augment and enhance the overall sound of these fresh new recordings, hoping that our emphasis on melody, coupled with some expansive instrumental solo breaks, keeps up the momentum for our listeners."
Steve said of the new single, "Dare To Know presents a guitar theme played within many different arrangements, with different chord structures and altered textures.
"The 'idea' mentioned in the first verse gets described later as an awakening to the subtle goings on within our bodies and mind, all geared to nature's scheme of things, all fluctuating and rearranging according to the principles of life, as we know it.
"The centerpiece leaves the orchestra alone to elaborate and develop the way the theme is heard, then augments the closing minutes of the song as it rests, with an acoustic guitar cadenza." Watch the video below:
Yes Premiere 'The Ice Bridge' Video
Yes To Deliver New Album 'The Quest' In October
Yes Guitarist Steve Howe Announces New Homebrew Album
Yes Stream 'To The Moment' From Expanded Digital Box Set
Yes Reschedule Relayer Tour To Next Spring
Yes and Asia Artist Roger Dean Announce First NFT Drop
Yes Stream 'Owner Of A Lonely Heart' From Union 30 Live Package
Yes Share 'Roundabout' Video From New Box Set
Yes Legend Jon Anderson Expands 'Olias of Sunhillow'
KISS Postpone Tour Dates After Gene Simmons Tests Positive For Covid-19- David Lee Roth Turned Down Motley Crue Stadium Tour Offer- more
Van Halen's 'Live Without A Net' Anniversary Marked By Hagar and Anthony- Trans-Siberian Orchestra Announce 2021 Winter Tour- more
Wolfgang Has No Interest In Taking Eddie's Place In Van Halen- KISS' Gene Simmons Discusses Paul Stanley's Covid Battle- more
KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Tests Positive For Covid-19- Rolling Stones To Proceed With US Tour Following Death Of Charlie Watts- more
Root 66: A Sweet Relief Tribute to Joey Spampinato- James DiGirolamo- Tenth Mountain Division- Swift Silver
Sites and Sounds: An All Star Salute to Lee Greenwood
RockPile: Ladies Edition- Ann Wilson, Ellen Foley, Josie Cotton and Laura Meade
Elton John Recruits Stevie Nicks, Eddie Vedder, More For The Lockdown Sessions
Johnny Marr Premieres 'Spirit, Power And Soul' Video
Chase Atlantic Team With Maggie Lindemann For Hit Song
Frames And Chris LoPorto Release 'This Year'
Imagine Dragons Celebrating New Album With Livestream
Hawthorne Heights Deliver 'Thunder In Our Hearts'
Mandatory Metallica Returns For Black Album Anniversary
Singled Out: The Arrangement's Fly Away