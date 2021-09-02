.

Tremonti Release 'A World Away' Performance Video

Bruce Henne | 09-02-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Album art

(hennemusic) Tremonti are sharing a live performance video of their new song "A World Away", which is the opening track to their forthcoming album, "Marching In Time."

The tune follows studio and live versions of the set's lead single, "If Not For You", and the record's title track as the latest preview to the the band's fifth studio record.

Due September 24, Tremonti recorded "Marching In Time" with longtime associate Michael "Elvis" Baskette; the project marks the follow-up to 2018's "A Dying Machine", which peaked at No. 57 on the Billboard 200 while scoring US Top 10 placements on the Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Rock Albums and Independent Albums charts.

Tremonti will launch "Marching In Time" with an appearance at Rocklahoma on September 3, after which they'll join Sevendust for a series of US dates.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories


Tremonti Release 'A World Away' Performance Video

Tremonti Share Live 'If Not For You' Video

Tremonti Share 'Marching In Time' Video

Tremonti Premiere 'If Not For You' Video

Tremonti Announces New Album 'Marching In Time'

Tremonti Release 'Throw Them To The Lions' Video

New Guns N' Roses Or New Nirvana Needed Says Tremonti 2018 In Review

Sevendust, Tremonti, Cane Hill Lead Winter Tour

Tremonti Release Video For 'Trust'

Tremonti Add New Leg To A Dying Machine Tour

News > Tremonti

advertisement
Day In Rock

Van Halen 'Found' Classic Hit Says Sammy Hagar- Megadeth's David Ellefson Returning With The Lucid- Mammoth WVH- more

Elton John Recruits Stevie Nicks, Eddie Vedder, More For The Lockdown Sessions- Imagine Dragons Celebrating New Album With Livestream- more

KISS Postpone Tour Dates After Gene Simmons Tests Positive For Covid-19- David Lee Roth Turned Down Motley Crue Stadium Tour Offer- more

Van Halen's 'Live Without A Net' Anniversary Marked By Hagar and Anthony- Trans-Siberian Orchestra Announce 2021 Winter Tour- more

Reviews

Sites and Sounds: Roots N Blues Festival - Sept. 24-26, 2021 - Columbia, MO

Root 66: A Sweet Relief Tribute to Joey Spampinato- James DiGirolamo- Tenth Mountain Division- Swift Silver

MorleyView: Dennis DeYoung

Sites and Sounds: An All Star Salute to Lee Greenwood

RockPile: Ladies Edition- Ann Wilson, Ellen Foley, Josie Cotton and Laura Meade

advertisement
Latest News

Van Halen 'Found' Classic Hit Says Sammy Hagar

Megadeth's David Ellefson Returning With The Lucid

Mammoth WVH Announce New Tour Dates

Lindsey Buckingham Shares New Song 'Scream'

The Doors Share Original 'Riders On The Storm' Demo

Singled Out: Once Great Estate's Shelbyville Inn

Crossfaith Unleash 'Slave Of Chaos'

Valley Ask 'Oh sh*t...are we in love?'