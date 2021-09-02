Valley Ask 'Oh sh*t...are we in love?'

Alt-Pop group Valley have released a brand new single called "Oh sh*t...are we in love?" The track comes from their forthcoming EP, "Last Birthday," which will arrive on October 1st.

Frontman Rob Laska had this to say about the single, "'Oh sh*t...are we in love?' in a way feels like Valley's first love song while simultaneously playing the role of an end of summer anthem.

"We find it's sometimes tricky as songwriters to write about love in a form that feels honest but not too kitschy or on the nose. We knew we wanted to write something that people can really sing with us live and make it a special moment.

"Lyrically, 'Oh sh*t' is about the realization that what you've been looking for the whole time has been right in front of you. The happiness of finding your person, whether that's a significant other or a best friend or your dog."

The song was co-written and co-produced the song with Jorgen Odegard and Lasta also shared how the song came about, "It was the height of the pandemic, and we were writing over Zoom at a cabin we booked for a few weeks.

"I remember life in general was at a standstill and we wanted to make something that felt uplifting and reflective of summers spent in our hometown before some of us moved away.

"Jorgen sent over that piano loop you hear at the start of the song and the drum groove which felt so sonically fresh for us. We were instantly hooked, and the song pretty much wrote itself! The start of the song also features a voice note of us figuring out what the chorus melody and lyrics will be which felt fun to start with!

"The chorus of 'Oh sh*t' really feels so special to us and it's such a sing along. We cannot wait to get back on tour and get the whole crowd to sing it with us!" Watch the video below:

