ABBA Return After 39 Years With New Music and Voyage Concert

ABBA have announced their return to action for the first time since 1982 and have released a music video for the one of the two new songs that they have shared from their forthcoming album.

The video is for the new track, "I Still Have Faith In You", which they released on Thursday along with the song "Don't Shut Me Down," both come from their forthcoming album, "Voyage", that is due on November 5th.

They will be promoting their return and the album with the launch of a new concert "that will see Agnetha, Björn, Benny and Anni-Frid performing digitally with a live 10-piece band, in a purpose-built arena in London from May 27th 2022".

We were sent these details, "The digital versions of ABBA have been created following weeks and months of motion-capture and performance techniques with the four band members and an 850-strong team from Industrial Light & Magic, the company founded by George Lucas, in what is the company's first foray into music.

"ABBA Voyage will open May 27th 2022 at the ABBA Arena, a state-of-the-art 3,000 capacity arena located at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London."

The group had this to say, "It's been a while since we made music together. Almost 40 years, actually. We took a break in the spring of 1982 and now we've decided it's time to end it. They say it's foolhardy to wait more than 40 years between albums, so we've recorded a follow-up to "The Visitors". To tell the truth, the main inspiration to record again comes from our involvement in creating the strangest and most spectacular concert you could ever dream of. We're going to be able to sit back in an audience and watch our digital selves perform our songs on a stage in a custom-built arena in London next spring. Weird and wonderful!

"To all of you who patiently have followed us in some way or another these past decades: Thank you for waiting -it's time for a new journey to begin."

Benny Anderson said, "We simply call it 'Voyage' and we're truly sailing in uncharted waters. With the help of our younger selves, we travel into the future. It's not easy to explain but then it hasn't been done before.

"It's hard to say what's been the most joyful thing for me with this project. If it's the involvement in creating the concert together with everyone or being back in the studio together again after 40 years.

"I think hearing Frida and Agnetha singing again is hard to beat. When you come to the arena you will have the four of us together with an absolutely glorious 10-piece band. And even if not in the flesh, we will be right there, thanks to the work of the creative team and ILM."

Anni-Frid Lyngstad said, "Those first sessions back in 2018 were such fun and when Benny called and asked if I'd consider singing some more I jumped at it! And what songs!!

"My respect and love go out to these exceptionally talented, truly genius songwriters! Such joy it was to work with the group again. I am so happy with what we have made, and I dearly hope our fans feel the same."

Agnetha Faltskog said, "When we got back together in the studio I had no idea what to expect...But Benny's recording studio is such a friendly and safe environment, and before I knew it I was really enjoying myself! I can hardly believe that finally, the moment has come to share this with the world!"



Bjorn Kristian Ulvaeus said, "They're such amazing singers those two, I was completely floored by the way they delivered those songs. They're true musicians; totally unimpressed by pop star glamour but still having a great time being creative in a recording studio. The Voyage project has injected new life into us in more ways than one.

"So, again, thanks for waiting! We hope to see you in the ABBA Arena and yes -see -because we have infused a good deal of our souls into those avatars. It's not an exaggeration to say that we're back."

Watch the new video below:

