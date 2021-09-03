.

Animals As Leaders Return With New Song and Video 'Monomyth'

Keavin Wiggins | 09-03-2021

Animals As Leaders have released a music video for their brand new track entitled "Monomyth", which is the first new music from the band in five years.

The new video was directed by directed by Telavaya Reynolds and features choreography by Tlathui Maza / NOHBORDS. Tosin Abasi had this to say about the song and clip, ""Monomyth" is part fever dream, part ritual. Its imagery represents man's ceaseless attempts to translate transcendent ideas into movement.

"The conflation of struggle with meaning. Pain with significance. The ultimate failure of distilling perceived patterns in the world into knowledge." Watch the video below:

