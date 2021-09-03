Helmet Cancel U.S. Headline Tour Dates

Helmet have announced that they have canceled their planned fall U.S. headline tour dates that they planned to play ahead of their trek with Ministry and Front Line Assembly.

The band had this to say, "Due to the ongoing pandemic and for the safety of all concerned we are disappointed to have to cancel our short run of headline dates in the U.S. due to take place later this month.

"We hope to be able to revisit some if not all these shows in 2022 and desperately look forward to an uninterrupted schedule finally and get back out on the road. Be safe everyone and thanks for your support." See the canceled dates below:

9/22 Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi

9/24 St. Louis, MO - Blueberry Hill Duck Room

9/25 Wichita, KS - TempleLive

9/26 Fort Smith, AR - TempleLive

9/28 Tulsa, OK - The Shrine

9/30 Cedar Park, TX - Haute Spot

10/1 Denton, TX - Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studio

10/2 Amarillo, TX - Hoots Pub

Related Stories

Helmet Turn With Cover Of Gang Of Four's 'In The Ditch'

Chester Bennington's Early Years Subject Of Roundtable With Korn, Helmet Stars

Helmet Announce 30th Anniversary Tour

News > Helmet