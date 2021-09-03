Helmet Cancel U.S. Headline Tour Dates

Helmet have announced that they have canceled their planned fall U.S. headline tour dates that they planned to play ahead of their trek with Ministry and Front Line Assembly.
The band had this to say, "Due to the ongoing pandemic and for the safety of all concerned we are disappointed to have to cancel our short run of headline dates in the U.S. due to take place later this month.
"We hope to be able to revisit some if not all these shows in 2022 and desperately look forward to an uninterrupted schedule finally and get back out on the road. Be safe everyone and thanks for your support." See the canceled dates below:
9/22 Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi
9/24 St. Louis, MO - Blueberry Hill Duck Room
9/25 Wichita, KS - TempleLive
9/26 Fort Smith, AR - TempleLive
9/28 Tulsa, OK - The Shrine
9/30 Cedar Park, TX - Haute Spot
10/1 Denton, TX - Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studio
10/2 Amarillo, TX - Hoots Pub
