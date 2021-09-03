Metallica Streaming 'My Friend Of Misery' Demo

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming audio of an instrumental demo version of their 1991 track, "My Friend Of Misery", from the forthcoming expanded reissue of their self-titled fifth album.
"Take a listen to the genesis of "My Friend of Misery" straight off of Jason's riff tape from 1990," says the band. "My Friend Of Misery (From Jason's Riff Tapes)" is taken from the 2CD "Riffs & Demos" package included in the remastered Deluxe Box Set of The Black Album.
The Limited Edition Deluxe package contains the remastered album on 180G 2LP, a picture disc, three live LPs, 14 CDs (containing rough mixes, demos, interviews, live shows), 6 DVDs (containing outtakes, behind the scenes, official videos, live shows), a 120-page hardcover book, four tour laminates, three lithos, three guitar picks, a Metallica lanyard, a folder with lyric sheets, and a download card).
The reissue will be available in multiple configurations on September 10, including 180 gram Double Vinyl LP, Standard CD and 3 CD Expanded Edition, and digital formats. Stream the demo here.
Mandatory Metallica Returns For Black Album Anniversary
Metallica Shared Rough Mix Of 'The God That Failed'
Metallica Share Previously Unreleased 'Wherever I May Roam' Live Video
Metallica Stream Live 'Of Wolf And Man' Video
Metallica's 'Sad But True' Given The Royal Blood Treatment
The Metallica Podcast: Volume 1 Trailer Released
Metallica Share Unreleased Live Version Of 'Through The Never'
Metallica's 'Nothing Else Matters' Video Passes 1 Billion Views
Weezer Cover Metallica's 'Enter Sandman'
Van Halen 'Found' Classic Hit Says Sammy Hagar- Megadeth's David Ellefson Returning With The Lucid- Mammoth WVH- more
Elton John Recruits Stevie Nicks, Eddie Vedder, More For The Lockdown Sessions- Imagine Dragons Celebrating New Album With Livestream- more
KISS Postpone Tour Dates After Gene Simmons Tests Positive For Covid-19- David Lee Roth Turned Down Motley Crue Stadium Tour Offer- more
Van Halen's 'Live Without A Net' Anniversary Marked By Hagar and Anthony- Trans-Siberian Orchestra Announce 2021 Winter Tour- more
Caught In The Act: Luke Bryan, Runaway June, and Dylan Scott
Sites and Sounds: Roots N Blues Festival - Sept. 24-26, 2021 - Columbia, MO
Root 66: A Sweet Relief Tribute to Joey Spampinato- James DiGirolamo- Tenth Mountain Division- Swift Silver
Sites and Sounds: An All Star Salute to Lee Greenwood
ABBA Return After 39 Years With New Music and Voyage Concert
Pink Floyd Remix 'A Momentary Lapse Of Reason' Album
Metallica Streaming 'My Friend Of Misery' Demo
Oasis Stream 'Live Forever' From Knebworth 1996 Concert Film
Singled Out: Bokassa's Low (and Behold)
Van Halen 'Found' Classic Hit Says Sammy Hagar
Megadeth's David Ellefson Returning With The Lucid
Mammoth WVH Announce New Tour Dates