Metallica Streaming 'My Friend Of Misery' Demo

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming audio of an instrumental demo version of their 1991 track, "My Friend Of Misery", from the forthcoming expanded reissue of their self-titled fifth album.

"Take a listen to the genesis of "My Friend of Misery" straight off of Jason's riff tape from 1990," says the band. "My Friend Of Misery (From Jason's Riff Tapes)" is taken from the 2CD "Riffs & Demos" package included in the remastered Deluxe Box Set of The Black Album.

The Limited Edition Deluxe package contains the remastered album on 180G 2LP, a picture disc, three live LPs, 14 CDs (containing rough mixes, demos, interviews, live shows), 6 DVDs (containing outtakes, behind the scenes, official videos, live shows), a 120-page hardcover book, four tour laminates, three lithos, three guitar picks, a Metallica lanyard, a folder with lyric sheets, and a download card).

The reissue will be available in multiple configurations on September 10, including 180 gram Double Vinyl LP, Standard CD and 3 CD Expanded Edition, and digital formats. Stream the demo here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

