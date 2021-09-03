.

Motorhead Share New 'We Are Motorhead' Video

Bruce Henne | 09-03-2021

Cover art

(hennemusic) Motorhead have released a new video for their 2000 classic, "We Are Motorhead", as a preview to the October 29 collection, "Everything Louder Forever - The Very Best Of Motorhead."

The title track from the band's fifteenth studio album is included on what they call "the definitive collection of their loudest songs ever and the first to span their entire career."

The project delivers material from the group's legendary 22 album career - from their self-titled 1977 debut to their final release, 2015's "Bad Magic." Formed in London, UK by Ian "Lemmy" Kilmister in 1975, the band racked up 15 million in worldwide album sales, a 2005 Grammy Award, and the support of millions of music fans around the globe.

"Everything Louder Forever - The Very Best Of" will be available in multiple formats: the 2CD digipak and 4LP fold out sets will feature 42 tracks, while the 2LP set will include 22 tracks in a gatefold package. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

News > Motorhead

