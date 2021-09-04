Fleshgod Apocalypse Frontman Francesco Paoli Has Surgery

Fleshgod Apocalypse frontman Francesco Paoli underwent surgery on Friday (September 3rd), after he suffered serious injuries last month in a rock climbing accident.
The band wrote this past Thursday (Septmber 2nd) on Twitter, "After several days of successful treatment, Francesco is getting ready for his surgery tomorrow. Thanks so much everyone for the insane amount of messages, love and support you guys sent his way. It truly means a lot to him. We'll keep you posted."
The band revealed that Francesco had been injured with the following tweet on August 24th, "Last Saturday, August 21st, our singer Francesco Paoli suffered severe injuries while rock climbing."
