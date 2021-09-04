Lindsey Buckingham Announces 2022 European Tour

(hennemusic) Former Fleetwood Mac vocalist and guitarist Lindsey Buckingham has announced dates for a 2022 European tour in support of his self-titled album.
The spring run will open in Dublin, Ireland on May 17 and be followed by a series of three UK shows before travelling across the continent for another six events before wrapping up with an appearance at Denmark's Heartland Festival on June 2.
"Heard you loud and clear EU!," says Buckingham as part of the announcement. Tickets are now on sale for all shows, with full details at lindseybuckingham.com.
This week, the former Fleetwood Mac rocker kicked off a US tour to launch the album, which Buckingham produced and recorded at his home studio in Los Angeles over the past few years and will be released on September 17. See the dates and stream his new single "I Don't Mind" here.
