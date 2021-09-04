.

Lindsey Buckingham Announces 2022 European Tour

Bruce Henne | 09-04-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Album art

(hennemusic) Former Fleetwood Mac vocalist and guitarist Lindsey Buckingham has announced dates for a 2022 European tour in support of his self-titled album.

The spring run will open in Dublin, Ireland on May 17 and be followed by a series of three UK shows before travelling across the continent for another six events before wrapping up with an appearance at Denmark's Heartland Festival on June 2.

"Heard you loud and clear EU!," says Buckingham as part of the announcement. Tickets are now on sale for all shows, with full details at lindseybuckingham.com.

This week, the former Fleetwood Mac rocker kicked off a US tour to launch the album, which Buckingham produced and recorded at his home studio in Los Angeles over the past few years and will be released on September 17. See the dates and stream his new single "I Don't Mind" here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories


Lindsey Buckingham Announces 2022 European Tour

Lindsey Buckingham Shares New Song 'Scream'

Lindsey Buckingham Revisits Fleetwood Mac Years On New Single

Lindsey Buckingham Announces Album And Tour

Lindsey Buckingham Postpones Spring Tour

The Killers Recruit Lindsey Buckingham For New Song 'Caution'

Lindsey Buckingham Announces 1st Post Heart Surgery Tour

Lindsey Buckingham Plans First Live Show Since Heart Surgery

Lindsey Buckingham Performs For First Time Since Open Heart Surgery

Fleetwood Mac React To Lindsey Buckingham's Emergency Surgery

News > Lindsey Buckingham

advertisement
Day In Rock

Metallica To Rock Late Night TV For Black Album Anniversary- Iron Maiden Stream New Album 'Senjutsu'- more

ABBA Return After 39 Years With New Music and Voyage Concert- Animals As Leaders Return With New Song and Video 'Monomyth'- more

Van Halen 'Found' Classic Hit Says Sammy Hagar- Megadeth's David Ellefson Returning With The Lucid- Mammoth WVH- more

Elton John Recruits Stevie Nicks, Eddie Vedder, More For The Lockdown Sessions- Imagine Dragons Celebrating New Album With Livestream- more

Reviews

Caught In The Act: Luke Bryan, Runaway June, and Dylan Scott

Sites and Sounds: Roots N Blues Festival - Sept. 24-26, 2021 - Columbia, MO

Root 66: A Sweet Relief Tribute to Joey Spampinato- James DiGirolamo- Tenth Mountain Division- Swift Silver

MorleyView: Dennis DeYoung

Sites and Sounds: An All Star Salute to Lee Greenwood

advertisement
Latest News

Metallica To Rock Late Night TV For Black Album Anniversary

Iron Maiden Stream New Album 'Senjutsu'

Fleshgod Apocalypse Frontman Francesco Paoli Has Surgery

Lindsey Buckingham Announces 2022 European Tour

Bad Penny Recruit Judas Priest's Rob Halford For New Single

Queen Make Music Video History On 50th Anniversary Series The Greatest

As I Lay Dying Announce Two Decades of Destruction Tour

Singled Out: Maeve Steele's Shimmer