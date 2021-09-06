Becoming Led Zeppelin Documentary Preview Goes Online

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin are sharing the first video preview of their first official documentary, "Becoming Led Zeppelin", in sync premiere at the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 4.
A video trailer features the film's logo alongside live footage of the band to a soundtrack of "Good Times Bad Times", the opening track from their self-titled 1969 debut album.
Directed by Bernard MacMahon (American Epic), and co-written and produced by Allison McGourty, the project will feature new interviews with Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, and John Paul Jones, as well as rare archival interviews with the late John Bonham.
The film traces the journeys of the four members through the music scene of the 1960s, their meeting in the summer of 1968, and culminates in 1970 when their second album knocked The Beatles off the top of the charts.
The documentary features never-before-seen archive film and photographs, state-of-the-art audio transfers of the band's music and the music of other artists who shaped their sound.
"With 'Becoming Led Zeppelin', my goal was to make a documentary that looks and feels like a musical," says MacMahon. "I wanted to weave together the four diverse stories of the band members before and after they formed their group with large sections of their story advanced using only music and imagery and to contextualize the music with the locations where it was created and the world events that inspired it.
"I used only original prints and negatives, with over 70,000 frames of footage manually restored, and devised fantasia sequences, inspired by 'Singin' In The Rain', layering unseen performance footage with montages of posters, tickets and travel to create a visual sense of the freneticism of their early career." Watch the video preview here.
Led Zeppelin IV Revisited For 50th Anniversary Series
Becoming Led Zeppelin Documentary To Premiere At Film Festival
Becoming Led Zeppelin Documentary Completed
Led Zeppelin: Robert Plant Revisits Collaboration With Jimmy Page
Led Zeppelin In The Studio For 'Presence' Anniversary
Led Zeppelin Legend Robert Plant's New Band To Headline Festival
Jimmy Page Reflects On The End Of Led Zeppelin
Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page Worried About Pandemic's Impact On Music 2020 In Review
Led Zeppelin Win Appeal In 'Stairway To Heaven' Lawsuit 2020 In Review
Guns N' Roses and Dave Grohl Jam Shut Down At Festival- Becoming Led Zeppelin Documentary Preview Goes Online- more
Metallica To Rock Late Night TV For Black Album Anniversary- Iron Maiden Stream New Album 'Senjutsu'- more
ABBA Return After 39 Years With New Music and Voyage Concert- Animals As Leaders Return With New Song and Video 'Monomyth'- more
Van Halen 'Found' Classic Hit Says Sammy Hagar- Megadeth's David Ellefson Returning With The Lucid- Mammoth WVH- more
Caught In The Act: Luke Bryan, Runaway June, and Dylan Scott
Sites and Sounds: Roots N Blues Festival - Sept. 24-26, 2021 - Columbia, MO
Root 66: A Sweet Relief Tribute to Joey Spampinato- James DiGirolamo- Tenth Mountain Division- Swift Silver
Sites and Sounds: An All Star Salute to Lee Greenwood
Guns N' Roses and Dave Grohl Jam Shut Down At Festival
Becoming Led Zeppelin Documentary Preview Goes Online
Deep Purple Turning To Crime With New Website Countdown
Metallica To Perform With Miley Cyrus On Howard Stern This Week
Joe Bonamassa Launching First UK Tour In 3 Years
The Cranberries Remembering Dolores On Her 50th Birthday
Loretta Lynn Recruits Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan, More For Hometown Rising Benefit
Singled Out: Sun King Rising's Free Will In China Blue