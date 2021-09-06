Deep Purple Turning To Crime With New Website Countdown

(hennemusic) Deep Purple are teasing a possible announcement regarding new music with the launch of a new website in association with their record label, earMUSIC.
The band members appear in a series of mugshot photos on the homepage of TurningToCrime.com alongside a countdown clock which is scheduled to hit zero on October 6 at 10:00 a.m. EDT.
No further details are included on the site, which marks the first news by Deep Purple since the release of their 2020 album, "Whoosh!"; the group recorded the project with Bob Ezrin in Nashville, TN, marking their third consecutive set with the veteran producer, following 2013's "Now What?!" and 2017's "InFinite."
The project helped the group earn their highest UK album chart position in 40 year when it entered the Official Charts at No. 4. More here.
