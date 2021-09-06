Metallica To Perform With Miley Cyrus On Howard Stern This Week

Metallica shared an update on Facebook with a teaser video that they will be performing with Miley Cyrus on The Howard Stern Show some time in the coming week.
They took to the social media site this past Friday (September 6th) with a promo video from the Stern show that showed them and Cyrus, as well as Steve Martin and Martin Short as a preview to this week's lineup.
An exact date for the performance was not specified. The band captioned the video with, "Catch us on The Howard Stern Show next week on #Howard100 on SiriusXM and the SXM App when we'll perform LIVE with Miley Cyrus!" Watch the video here.
