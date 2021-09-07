.

Four Year Strong Cover 'Bitter Sweet Symphony'

Keavin Wiggins | 09-07-2021

Four Year Strong Single art
Single art

Pop punk veterans Four Year Strong have released their brand new single, which is their take on The Verve's 1997 hit song "Bitter Sweet Symphony."

Four Year Strong's Dan O'Connor comments: "We've always loved the song Bitter Sweet Symphony, it holds a lot of nostalgia for me. Makes me think of being 12 thinking I was cool, which I was not.

"Everything about the song is great, the melody, the hook, the beat, and the string part. They all live rent free in my brain. Being able to create something that feels like FYS and having great foundations to start with was very fun." Stream the song below:

