Pop punk veterans Four Year Strong have released their brand new single, which is their take on The Verve's 1997 hit song "Bitter Sweet Symphony."
Four Year Strong's Dan O'Connor comments: "We've always loved the song Bitter Sweet Symphony, it holds a lot of nostalgia for me. Makes me think of being 12 thinking I was cool, which I was not.
"Everything about the song is great, the melody, the hook, the beat, and the string part. They all live rent free in my brain. Being able to create something that feels like FYS and having great foundations to start with was very fun." Stream the song below:
Four Year Strong Release 'Get Out Of My Head' Video
Four Year Strong Release 'Learn To Love The Lie' Video
UFO Announce Farewell Tour- Radiohead Expand Kid A and Amnesiac- Whitesnake Announce New Farewell Tour Leg- more
Guns N' Roses and Dave Grohl Jam Shut Down At Festival- Becoming Led Zeppelin Documentary Preview Goes Online- more
Metallica To Rock Late Night TV For Black Album Anniversary- Iron Maiden Stream New Album 'Senjutsu'- more
ABBA Return After 39 Years With New Music and Voyage Concert- Animals As Leaders Return With New Song and Video 'Monomyth'- more
Quick Flicks: Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band - Straight to You Live
Caught In The Act: Luke Bryan, Runaway June, and Dylan Scott
Sites and Sounds: Roots N Blues Festival - Sept. 24-26, 2021 - Columbia, MO
Root 66: A Sweet Relief Tribute to Joey Spampinato- James DiGirolamo- Tenth Mountain Division- Swift Silver
UFO Announce Farewell Tour Dates Including Final Concert
Radiohead Expand Kid A and Amnesiac For 21st Anniversary
Stereophonics Share First Song From New Album
Four Year Strong Cover 'Bitter Sweet Symphony'
Singled Out: Karen Lawrence & Blue by Nature's Bad Spell
Whitesnake Announce New Farewell Tour Leg
Repentance Recruit Trivium Star For 'Reborn'
Triumph In The Studio For 'Allied Forces' 40th Anniversary