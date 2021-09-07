Singled Out: Karen Lawrence & Blue by Nature's Bad Spell

Blue By Nature founders Karen Lawrence and Fred Hostetler recently released a new single called "Bad Spell" and to celebrate Karen and Fred tell us a little bit about the track. Here is the story:
Karen Lawrence:A real sleeper on the Hard Daze CD, Bad Spell is one of my favorites to sing. The simple lyric gets me every time. My local Texas blues audiences are diggin' it live and so am I. I love it when a lousy night's drive home turns into a cool song and for me this does it.
Fred Hostetler: Bad Spell was first released on the album Hard Daze which Karen and I produced for our own Indie label Hostel Records. It is mid-tempo bluesy ballad that delivers a stunning and powerful vocal performance by Karen and a great track that builds from a simple opening with trademark Blue By Nature rhythm guitars and stinging leads to a fullness that complements and supports Karen's evocative singing. She is among the great female blues singers.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here
News > Karen Lawrence And Blue By Nature
UFO Announce Farewell Tour- Radiohead Expand Kid A and Amnesiac- Whitesnake Announce New Farewell Tour Leg- more
Guns N' Roses and Dave Grohl Jam Shut Down At Festival- Becoming Led Zeppelin Documentary Preview Goes Online- more
Metallica To Rock Late Night TV For Black Album Anniversary- Iron Maiden Stream New Album 'Senjutsu'- more
ABBA Return After 39 Years With New Music and Voyage Concert- Animals As Leaders Return With New Song and Video 'Monomyth'- more
Quick Flicks: Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band - Straight to You Live
Caught In The Act: Luke Bryan, Runaway June, and Dylan Scott
Sites and Sounds: Roots N Blues Festival - Sept. 24-26, 2021 - Columbia, MO
Root 66: A Sweet Relief Tribute to Joey Spampinato- James DiGirolamo- Tenth Mountain Division- Swift Silver
UFO Announce Farewell Tour Dates Including Final Concert
Radiohead Expand Kid A and Amnesiac For 21st Anniversary
Stereophonics Share First Song From New Album
Four Year Strong Cover 'Bitter Sweet Symphony'
Singled Out: Karen Lawrence & Blue by Nature's Bad Spell
Whitesnake Announce New Farewell Tour Leg
Repentance Recruit Trivium Star For 'Reborn'
Triumph In The Studio For 'Allied Forces' 40th Anniversary