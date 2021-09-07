Singled Out: Karen Lawrence & Blue by Nature's Bad Spell

Single art

Blue By Nature founders Karen Lawrence and Fred Hostetler recently released a new single called "Bad Spell" and to celebrate Karen and Fred tell us a little bit about the track. Here is the story:

Karen Lawrence:A real sleeper on the Hard Daze CD, Bad Spell is one of my favorites to sing. The simple lyric gets me every time. My local Texas blues audiences are diggin' it live and so am I. I love it when a lousy night's drive home turns into a cool song and for me this does it.

Fred Hostetler: Bad Spell was first released on the album Hard Daze which Karen and I produced for our own Indie label Hostel Records. It is mid-tempo bluesy ballad that delivers a stunning and powerful vocal performance by Karen and a great track that builds from a simple opening with trademark Blue By Nature rhythm guitars and stinging leads to a fullness that complements and supports Karen's evocative singing. She is among the great female blues singers.

