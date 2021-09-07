Stereophonics Share First Song From New Album

Album cover art

Stereophonics are streaming their brand new single entitled "Hanging On Your Hinges." The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Oochya!", which will be released on March 4, 2022

Kelly Jones had this to say about the song and album, "'Hanging On Your Hinges' was influenced by my love of early ZZ Top and darker stuff like Masters of Reality and maybe some Iggy Pop too, and probably nods back to 'Bartender & The Thief'.

"It's the song on this album that says 'Oochya!' more than anything else, so it's something we wanted the fans to hear first. Having done some really emotionally lead and songs on the last album ('Kind'), we decided to come back with a bang this time, give the fans something to get a little loose to.

"The album title ('Oochya!') was always a saying me and the band used in the studio to mean "let's have it"-a blast of energy and optimism and that's what we wanted to get across with 'Hinges'."

