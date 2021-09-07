Stereophonics are streaming their brand new single entitled "Hanging On Your Hinges." The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Oochya!", which will be released on March 4, 2022
Kelly Jones had this to say about the song and album, "'Hanging On Your Hinges' was influenced by my love of early ZZ Top and darker stuff like Masters of Reality and maybe some Iggy Pop too, and probably nods back to 'Bartender & The Thief'.
"It's the song on this album that says 'Oochya!' more than anything else, so it's something we wanted the fans to hear first. Having done some really emotionally lead and songs on the last album ('Kind'), we decided to come back with a bang this time, give the fans something to get a little loose to.
"The album title ('Oochya!') was always a saying me and the band used in the studio to mean "let's have it"-a blast of energy and optimism and that's what we wanted to get across with 'Hinges'."
UFO Announce Farewell Tour- Radiohead Expand Kid A and Amnesiac- Whitesnake Announce New Farewell Tour Leg- more
Guns N' Roses and Dave Grohl Jam Shut Down At Festival- Becoming Led Zeppelin Documentary Preview Goes Online- more
Metallica To Rock Late Night TV For Black Album Anniversary- Iron Maiden Stream New Album 'Senjutsu'- more
ABBA Return After 39 Years With New Music and Voyage Concert- Animals As Leaders Return With New Song and Video 'Monomyth'- more
Quick Flicks: Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band - Straight to You Live
Caught In The Act: Luke Bryan, Runaway June, and Dylan Scott
Sites and Sounds: Roots N Blues Festival - Sept. 24-26, 2021 - Columbia, MO
Root 66: A Sweet Relief Tribute to Joey Spampinato- James DiGirolamo- Tenth Mountain Division- Swift Silver
UFO Announce Farewell Tour Dates Including Final Concert
Radiohead Expand Kid A and Amnesiac For 21st Anniversary
Stereophonics Share First Song From New Album
Four Year Strong Cover 'Bitter Sweet Symphony'
Singled Out: Karen Lawrence & Blue by Nature's Bad Spell
Whitesnake Announce New Farewell Tour Leg
Repentance Recruit Trivium Star For 'Reborn'
Triumph In The Studio For 'Allied Forces' 40th Anniversary