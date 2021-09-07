Triumph In The Studio For 'Allied Forces' 40th Anniversary

Album cover art

Triumph's "Allied Forces" album is being celebrated with a Medium Rare episode of the syndicated radio show In The Studio With Redbeard: The Stories Behind History's Greatest Rock Bands.

Show host Redbeard had this to say, "Not unlike Toronto's Rush and Vancouver-based Seattle exiles Heart who preceded them, Triumph's Rik Emmett, Gil Moore, and Mike Levine couldn't get arrested outside their native Toronto while waiting for a U.S. record label to swoop down like some great speckled bird and sign them.

So, these three intrepid rockers proceeded to question rock's conventional wisdom and just do it. If you've ever been in a band, you need to listen to this honest, heartwarming, hysterically funny interview which includes the early days of the Triumph 1979 breakthrough Just a Game with the songs 'Hold On' and 'Lay It on the Line', plus the even bigger seller Allied Forces with 'Magic Power' and 'Fight the Good Fight' released in 1981." Stream the episode here.

