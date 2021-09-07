UFO Announce Farewell Tour Dates Including Final Concert

British rock legends UFO have announced that they will be launching their final tour featuring a series of exclusive concerts in the summer of 2022 to bid farewell to its fans.
The band will then play the very last concert of their long career on 29th October 2022 in Athens, Greece, where the band performed its first show featuring current guitarist Vinnie Moore in February 2004.
Singer and band founder Phil Mogg had this to say, "After so many years with countless highlights, fantastic experiences and lots of beautiful memories - as well as some difficult moments, naturally - it'll be a worthy finale to say goodbye to your fans in person. I know that there are bound to be some very emotional moments on both sides." See the dates below:
Part 1
20.06. DE-Hannover - Beatbox (indoors)
21.06. DE-Hannover - Beatbox (outdoors)
23.06. FR-Clisson - Hellfest
01.07. ES-Barcelona - Rockfest
03.07. DE-Munich - Backstage
05.07. DE-Memmingen - Kaminwerk
07.07. DE-Bremen - Modernes
08.07. DE-Berlin - Hole 44
09.07. DE-Torgau - Kulturbastion Open Air
11.07. DE-Tubingen - Sudhaus
12.07. DE-Bochum - Zeche
13.07. DE-Cologne - Kantine
15.07. DE-Frankfurt - Batschkapp
16.07. DE-Enderndorf - Lieder am See
Part 2
15.10. BE-Sint Niklaas - De Casino16.10. NL-Tilburg - 013
17.10. DE-Braunschweig - Westand
18.10. DE-Hamburg - Fabrik
20.10. CZ-Prague - Palac Akropolis
21.10. DE-Dresden - Tante Ju
22.10. DE-Erfurt - HsD
24.10. DE-Augsburg - Spectrum
25.10. DE-Speyer - Halle 101
26.10. DE-Nurnberg - Hirsch
28.10. GR-Thessaloniki - Principal Club
29.10. GR-Athens - Fuzz Club
