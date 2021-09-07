Whitesnake Announce New Farewell Tour Leg

(hennemusic) Whitesnake have announced dates for the 2022 European leg of their farewell world tour. The month-long series - which will follow previously-revealed concerts in Ireland and the UK - will open in Oberhausen, Germany on May 27, with events scheduled to wrap up in Milan, Italy on June 28.
"After all the extraordinary challenges we've been through together over the last year and a half, I am beyond excited to be able to announce the start of our 2022 EU dates!!!," says David Coverdale. "I pray every day we can all make this happen and once again, share unforgettable evenings together and celebrate the amazing journey we have been on for almost 50 years!!!"
Presale tickets for the trek - with Whitesnake joined by special guests Europe - will be available Tuesday, September 7 at 10am CET, with general public seats going on sale and public sale Friday, September 10 at 10am CET.
See the new dates as well as the previously announced ones in the UK and Ireland here.
