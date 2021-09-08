KISS Cleared Of Covid And Resuming Farewell Tour

Tour poster

KISS have announced that they will be resuming their End of The Road Farewell Tour tomorrow night, September 9th and have revealed rescheduled postponed dates for the trek after it was paused due to Covid-19.

Both cofounders Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley tested positive for the virus, but their camp reports that after a "10-day quarantine, doctors have advised the tour is safely set to resume."

They will be resuming the trek tomorrow with a show at the FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, CA. Dates in Atlanta, Burgettstown, Clarkston, Tinley Park and Dayton have been rescheduled to October.

The band advised that "due to routing and availability, the show dates in Hartford, CT, Milwaukee, WI, and Raleigh, NC will be postponed to 2022."

September 9, 2021 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

September 10, 2021 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

September 12, 2021 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

September 17, 2021 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

September 18, 2021 - George, WA - Gorge Amphitheatre

September 21, 2021 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena

September 22, 2021 - West Valley City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

September 23, 2021 - Sparks, NV - Nugget Event Center^

September 25, 2021 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 26, 2021 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

September 28, 2021 - Hidalgo, TX - Payne Arena^

September 29, 2021 - Del Valle, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

October 1, 2021 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

October 2, 2021 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

October 5, 2021 - Biloxi, MI - Mississippi Coast Coliseum

October 6, 2021 - Lafayette, LA - Lafayette Cajundome

October 8, 2021 - West Palm Beach, FL - iThink Financial Amphitheatre

October 9, 2021 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 10, 2021 - Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

October 13, 2021 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

October 15, 2021 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

October 16, 2021 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

October 17, 2021 - Dayton, OH - Wright State University Nutter Center

