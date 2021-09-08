KISS Cleared Of Covid And Resuming Farewell Tour

KISS have announced that they will be resuming their End of The Road Farewell Tour tomorrow night, September 9th and have revealed rescheduled postponed dates for the trek after it was paused due to Covid-19.
Both cofounders Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley tested positive for the virus, but their camp reports that after a "10-day quarantine, doctors have advised the tour is safely set to resume."
They will be resuming the trek tomorrow with a show at the FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, CA. Dates in Atlanta, Burgettstown, Clarkston, Tinley Park and Dayton have been rescheduled to October.
The band advised that "due to routing and availability, the show dates in Hartford, CT, Milwaukee, WI, and Raleigh, NC will be postponed to 2022."
September 9, 2021 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
September 10, 2021 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
September 12, 2021 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre
September 17, 2021 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
September 18, 2021 - George, WA - Gorge Amphitheatre
September 21, 2021 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena
September 22, 2021 - West Valley City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
September 23, 2021 - Sparks, NV - Nugget Event Center^
September 25, 2021 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
September 26, 2021 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
September 28, 2021 - Hidalgo, TX - Payne Arena^
September 29, 2021 - Del Valle, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
October 1, 2021 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
October 2, 2021 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
October 5, 2021 - Biloxi, MI - Mississippi Coast Coliseum
October 6, 2021 - Lafayette, LA - Lafayette Cajundome
October 8, 2021 - West Palm Beach, FL - iThink Financial Amphitheatre
October 9, 2021 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
October 10, 2021 - Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
October 13, 2021 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake
October 15, 2021 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
October 16, 2021 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
October 17, 2021 - Dayton, OH - Wright State University Nutter Center
KISS Postpone Tour Dates After Gene Simmons Tests Positive For Covid-19
KISS Reschedule Australian Farewell Tour
KISS' Gene Simmons Discusses Paul Stanley's Covid Battle
KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Tests Positive For Covid-19
Late KISS Star Eric Carr Documentary In The Works
KISS Announce Las Vegas Residency
KISS Announce Rescheduled Leg For Farewell Tour
KISS Reunion With Ace and Peter Impossible Says Paul Stanley
KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Apologizes For Bob Ezrin Accusation
Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH Scores 2nd No. 1- KISS Cleared Of Covid And Resuming Farewell Tour- Eddie Vedder- more
UFO Announce Farewell Tour- Radiohead Expand Kid A and Amnesiac- Whitesnake Announce New Farewell Tour Leg- more
Guns N' Roses and Dave Grohl Jam Shut Down At Festival- Becoming Led Zeppelin Documentary Preview Goes Online- more
Metallica To Rock Late Night TV For Black Album Anniversary- Iron Maiden Stream New Album 'Senjutsu'- more
The Blues: Eric Bibb - Dear America
Quick Flicks: Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band - Straight to You Live
Caught In The Act: Luke Bryan, Runaway June, and Dylan Scott
Sites and Sounds: Roots N Blues Festival - Sept. 24-26, 2021 - Columbia, MO
Root 66: A Sweet Relief Tribute to Joey Spampinato- James DiGirolamo- Tenth Mountain Division- Swift Silver
Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH Scores 2nd No. 1
KISS Cleared Of Covid And Resuming Farewell Tour
Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Shares New Solo Single 'Long Way'
Motley Crue Announce Shout At The Devil 40th Anniversary Reissue
Johnny Rotten Comments On Legal Battle Over Sex Pistols Song Rights
The Black Crowes Add Pair Of Las Vegas Shows To Reunion Tour
Myles Kennedy Gets Animated For 'A Thousand Words'
Singled Out: Cory Singer's Somebody's Heart