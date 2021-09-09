Metallica Stream Remastered Version Of 'The Struggle Within'

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming audio of a newly-remastered version of their 1991 track, "The Struggle Within", from the forthcoming reissue of their self-titled fifth album.
Known as "The Black Album" for its classic cover, the project delivered the California band's commercial breakthrough as their first record to top the US charts while going on to sell 16 million copies in the country and more than 31 million worldwide.
Due September 10, the series of 30th anniversary reissues will be available in multiple configurations including 180 gram Double Vinyl LP, Standard CD and 3 CD Expanded Edition, digital, and Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set (containing the album remastered on 180G 2LP, a picture disc, three live LPs, 14 CDs (containing rough mixes, demos, interviews, live shows), 6 DVDs (containing outtakes, behind the scenes, official videos, live shows), a 120-page hardcover book, four tour laminates, three lithos, three guitar picks, a Metallica lanyard, a folder with lyric sheets, and a download card).
In sync with the reissue's release, Metallica will perform on the Friday, September 10 episode of ABC-TV's Jimmy Kimmel Live. Stream "The Struggle Within" here.
