The Who's Roger Daltrey Announces Fall UK Solo Tour

(hennemusic) The Who frontman Roger Daltrey has announced dates for a fall tour of the UK. The month-long "Who Was I" series will open in Birmingham on November 7, and see the rocker deliver a special evening of Who classics, rarities and solo hits alongside a fan Q&A session.
"The truth is singers need to sing," says Roger. "Use it or lose it. Throughout my life I have sung with so many great musicians, from the heavy rock of The Who and Wilko Jonson, to the Irish lilt of The Chieftains. On this tour I want to take the audience on a musical journey through my career as a singer, with a show of songs and sounds that explores and surprises. I look forward to having closer contact with my audience than festivals and arenas allow. Leaving time to chat.
"It's important to get our road crew working again, without these guys the halls would go silent. It's also clear that live music is an important part of all our lives, something to free us from the groundhog days that life has become. This pandemic has brought home to me what an important part of me singing is and it's made me determined to get back onstage asap. See you soon!"
Tickets for the series will go on sale this Friday, September 10 at 9 a.m. BST. See the dates here.
