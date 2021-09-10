Former Journey frontman Steve Perry is streaming his take on the classic "I'll Be Home For Christmas". The song is the first track from his forthcoming Christmas album, "The Season," which will arrive on November 5th.
He had this to say, "When I was recording vocals for 'I'll be Home For Christmas', as I was singing 'Please have Snow and Mistletoe and Presents under the tree' ... I was emotionally thrown into standing in my grandmother's house staring through the Door that I always hung Mistletoe and then I saw her beautiful Christmas tree in front of her living room window...I had to stop singing because it felt like I was really there ....... I was a bit stunned...Back Home for Christmas is where everyone wants to be!"
Steve said of the album, "I hope when people hear this record, they're teleported in the same way I was when I recorded all these songs-I hope it brings them back to those golden moments with their loved ones and gives them that feeling of joy and connection and comfort that we all need so much."
Tracklist:
1. The Christmas Song
2. I'll Be Home For Christmas
3. Auld Lang Syne
4. Winter Wonderland
5. What Are You Doing New Year's Eve
6. Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
7. Silver Bells
8. Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
Journey Frontman Hoping For Steve Perry Reunion
Steve Perry Streams New Mix Of 'Most Of All'
Steve Perry Speaks Out About Political Use Of Journey Megahit 2020 In Review
Steve Perry's Silence Puzzles Journey's Neal Schon 2020 In Review
Steve Perry Sings Beach Boys Classic In Home Isolation Video 2020 In Review
Steve Perry Guests On Song From New Band Levara
Journey Icon Steve Perry Working On New Music
Steve Perry Shares New Acoustic Version Of Beatles Classic
Steve Perry Streaming New Unplugged Song
Steve Perry Shares First Song From Christmas Album- Metallica and Miley Cyrus Rock Stern- Eric Clapton Unplugs For Lockdown Sessions- more
Foo Fighters Announce Surprise Club Show- David Ellefson's New Group The Lucid Debut New Song- Iron Maiden- more
Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH Scores 2nd No. 1- KISS Cleared Of Covid And Resuming Farewell Tour- Eddie Vedder- more
UFO Announce Farewell Tour- Radiohead Expand Kid A and Amnesiac- Whitesnake Announce New Farewell Tour Leg- more
Richrath Project 3:13 - L.A. is Mine
The Blues: Eric Bibb - Dear America
Quick Flicks: Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band - Straight to You Live
Caught In The Act: Luke Bryan, Runaway June, and Dylan Scott
Steve Perry Shares First Song From Christmas Album
Metallica and Miley Cyrus Rock The Howard Stern Show
Eric Clapton Unplugs For Lockdown Sessions Album
Bullet For My Valentine Go Visual With 'Shatter'
Motorhead Share Upgraded 'Rock Out' Video
Tesla Resuming Tour Following Covid Shutdown
The Darkness Deliver 'Nobody Can See Me Cry' Video
Singled Out: Jonathan Paull Gertler's Grasp The Moon