Steve Perry Shares First Song From Christmas Album

Keavin Wiggins | 09-10-2021

Album art

Former Journey frontman Steve Perry is streaming his take on the classic "I'll Be Home For Christmas". The song is the first track from his forthcoming Christmas album, "The Season," which will arrive on November 5th.

He had this to say, "When I was recording vocals for 'I'll be Home For Christmas', as I was singing 'Please have Snow and Mistletoe and Presents under the tree' ... I was emotionally thrown into standing in my grandmother's house staring through the Door that I always hung Mistletoe and then I saw her beautiful Christmas tree in front of her living room window...I had to stop singing because it felt like I was really there ....... I was a bit stunned...Back Home for Christmas is where everyone wants to be!"

Steve said of the album, "I hope when people hear this record, they're teleported in the same way I was when I recorded all these songs-I hope it brings them back to those golden moments with their loved ones and gives them that feeling of joy and connection and comfort that we all need so much."

Tracklist:
1. The Christmas Song
2. I'll Be Home For Christmas
3. Auld Lang Syne
4. Winter Wonderland
5. What Are You Doing New Year's Eve
6. Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
7. Silver Bells
8. Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas

