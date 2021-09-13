Dierks Bentley, Jason Aldean Lead CBS New Year's Eve Lineup

CBS have announced that they will be going Nashville for New Year's Eve this year with a special program featuring a number of big name music stars ringing in 2022.

Dubbed "New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash", the special will be broadcast on Friday, Dec. 31 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT, 11:30 PM-1:30 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and will also be streamed live and on demand on Paramount+.



The special will be broadcast from various locations in Nashville and the initial list of performers includes Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Dan + Shay, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Cole Swindell and Zac Brown Band, with more still to be announced.

Related Stories

Dierks Bentley, Breland and HARDY Deliver 'Beers On Me'

Dierks Bentley Releases 'Live From Telluride' EP

Dierks Bentley Scores 20th No. 1 With 'Gone'

Dierks Bentley and Keith Urban Lead year's Seven Peaks Music Festival

Dierks Bentley To Launch Summer Amphitheater Tour

Dierks Bentley Plots High Times & Hangovers Club Tour

Dierks Bentley Releases Fun New 'Gone' Video

Dierks Bentley Shares Brand New Song 'Gone'

Keith Urban, Dierks Bentley and Thomas Rhett Lead Festival

News > Dierks Bentley