Dierks Bentley, Jason Aldean Lead CBS New Year's Eve Lineup

CBS have announced that they will be going Nashville for New Year's Eve this year with a special program featuring a number of big name music stars ringing in 2022.
Dubbed "New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash", the special will be broadcast on Friday, Dec. 31 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT, 11:30 PM-1:30 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and will also be streamed live and on demand on Paramount+.
The special will be broadcast from various locations in Nashville and the initial list of performers includes Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Dan + Shay, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Cole Swindell and Zac Brown Band, with more still to be announced.
Dierks Bentley, Breland and HARDY Deliver 'Beers On Me'
Dierks Bentley Releases 'Live From Telluride' EP
Dierks Bentley Scores 20th No. 1 With 'Gone'
Dierks Bentley and Keith Urban Lead year's Seven Peaks Music Festival
Dierks Bentley To Launch Summer Amphitheater Tour
Dierks Bentley Plots High Times & Hangovers Club Tour
Dierks Bentley Releases Fun New 'Gone' Video
Dierks Bentley Shares Brand New Song 'Gone'
Keith Urban, Dierks Bentley and Thomas Rhett Lead Festival
Iron Maiden Score Top Selling Album In The U.S.- Foo Fighters To Play Surprise Show Tonight- Static-X, Fear Factory and Dope Tour- more
Stone Temple Pilots and Bush Cancel Tour Due To Covid- Video From Metallica's Howard Stern Show Appearance Goes Online- more
Steve Perry Shares First Song From Christmas Album- Metallica and Miley Cyrus Rock Stern- Eric Clapton Unplugs For Lockdown Sessions- more
Foo Fighters Announce Surprise Club Show- David Ellefson's New Group The Lucid Debut New Song- Iron Maiden- more
Sites and Sounds: Rockin' Fall Music Festivals
Richrath Project 3:13 - L.A. is Mine
The Blues: Eric Bibb - Dear America
Quick Flicks: Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band - Straight to You Live
Iron Maiden Score Top Selling Album In The U.S. With 'Senjutsu'
Foo Fighters To Play Surprise Show Tonight
Static-X, Fear Factory and Dope Launching North American Tour
Every Time I Die Land On 'Planet Sh-t' With New Song
Cavo Deliver 'Bridges Bright Nights + Thieves'
Karma Kids Share New Song 'Falling'
Metallica Read 1-Star Black Album Reviews and Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live
Steve Hackett Goes 'Scorched Earth' With New Video