Every Time I Die Land On 'Planet Sh-t' With New Song

Keavin Wiggins | 09-13-2021

Every Time I Die have shared a new song entitled "Planet Sh*t". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Radical", which will arrive on October 22nd.

Keith Buckley says of the track, "I was just calling it like I was seeing it." The new song follows their previously revealed tracks from the album, "Post-Boredom," "AWOL," "A Colossal Wreck," and "Desperate Pleasures."

Buckley said of the album, "I'm dealing with difficult matters this time that isn't only personal for me but are also universal and more communal experiences.

"The songs are realistic in that they acknowledge that things require a lot of work. But it's ultimately a very hopeful and uplifting record." Stream "Planet Sh*t" here.

Every Time I Die Land On 'Planet Sh-t' With New Song

