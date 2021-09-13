Steve Hackett Goes 'Scorched Earth' With New Video

Steve Hackett is celebrating the release of his new studio album and the launch of a UK tour by sharing a music video for his new single "Scorched Earth".
The track comes from the former Genesis star's brand new 11-track album, "Surrender To Silence". He had this to say about the release of the record,
"I'm hugely proud of my new album Surrender of Silence!
"It involves a fantastic team and features a wide variety of musical styles, from metal macabre to romance. I'm thrilled it's coming out and looking forward to playing highlights from it live on the upcoming tour..." Watch the video below:
Steve Hackett Gets Animated For 'Natalia' Video
Steve Hackett Shares 'Wingbeats' Video
Steve Hackett Explains Why He Left Genesis and Rules Out Reunion
Steve Hackett Releases 'Sirocco' Video
Steve Hackett Unplugs For 'Under A Mediterranean Sky'
Steve Hackett Shares 'The Cinema Show' Live Video
Steve Hackett Shares Live 'Under The Eye Of The Sun' Video
Steve Hackett Announces Autobiography 'A Genesis In My Bed'
Steve Hackett To Revisit Genesis' Seconds Out on 2020 Tour
Iron Maiden Score Top Selling Album In The U.S.- Foo Fighters To Play Surprise Show Tonight- Static-X, Fear Factory and Dope Tour- more
Stone Temple Pilots and Bush Cancel Tour Due To Covid- Video From Metallica's Howard Stern Show Appearance Goes Online- more
Steve Perry Shares First Song From Christmas Album- Metallica and Miley Cyrus Rock Stern- Eric Clapton Unplugs For Lockdown Sessions- more
Foo Fighters Announce Surprise Club Show- David Ellefson's New Group The Lucid Debut New Song- Iron Maiden- more
Sites and Sounds: Rockin' Fall Music Festivals
Richrath Project 3:13 - L.A. is Mine
The Blues: Eric Bibb - Dear America
Quick Flicks: Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band - Straight to You Live
Iron Maiden Score Top Selling Album In The U.S. With 'Senjutsu'
Foo Fighters To Play Surprise Show Tonight
Static-X, Fear Factory and Dope Launching North American Tour
Every Time I Die Land On 'Planet Sh-t' With New Song
Cavo Deliver 'Bridges Bright Nights + Thieves'
Karma Kids Share New Song 'Falling'
Metallica Read 1-Star Black Album Reviews and Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live
Steve Hackett Goes 'Scorched Earth' With New Video