Steve Hackett Goes 'Scorched Earth' With New Video

Steve Hackett is celebrating the release of his new studio album and the launch of a UK tour by sharing a music video for his new single "Scorched Earth".

The track comes from the former Genesis star's brand new 11-track album, "Surrender To Silence". He had this to say about the release of the record,

"I'm hugely proud of my new album Surrender of Silence!

"It involves a fantastic team and features a wide variety of musical styles, from metal macabre to romance. I'm thrilled it's coming out and looking forward to playing highlights from it live on the upcoming tour..." Watch the video below:

