Vampires Everywhere Premiere 'Death Of Me' Video

Vampires Everywhere have released a music video for their brand new single "Death Of Me", the latest track from their forthcoming new EP, "The Awakening".

The new EP is set to hit stores on October 1st and the band will be kicking off a U.S. headline tour that night to celebrate. Michael Vampire had this to say, "The resurrection of Vampires Everywhere has officially begun! I am beyond excited to welcome our second single Death Of Me into the universe.

"I needed this song! I needed to revisit a part of myself I forgot all about. I'll never reject my Warped Tour roots & I'm proud to be an old scene kid. I feel this song brings all the nostalgia back & rivals albums like 'Kiss The Sun Goodbye' that so many people fell in love with. I'm confident being back in my dark realm & toying with the occult. It's been my comfort zone for so long. It was extremely hard leaving this comfortable space when I started Dead Girls Academy. At this stage in my life, I need to play what I love & live in the skin I was given. I feel being back in VE has revived me musically & as an artist.

"It was an absolute pleasure shooting the music video for 'Death Of Me'. We shot it in Las Vegas at an actual haunted mansion near the Vegas strip. To make things crazier we shot it on Friday the 13th. The energy in the house was amazing & pushed me to be my best self! I had all the elements that I love including a vintage hearse! Big thank you to the master Randy Edwards for bringing my ideas to life. It's not easy translating evil-type sh*t.

"'Death Of Me' is the second single off our upcoming EP 'The Awakening' on Cleopatra Records! Catch us on tour at Inkcarceration Festival this weekend in Ohio & on our upcoming US Headlining Tour w. Assuming We Survive, The Bunny The Bear, & Fate Destroyed." Watch the video below:

