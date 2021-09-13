Whitesnake Go HD With 2021 Version of 'Too Many Tears' Video

(hennemusic) Whitesnake are streaming a 2021 HD Edit video version of "Too Many Tears", a track from the forthcoming expanded 25th anniversary reissue of their 1997 album, "Restless Heart."
The tune was the lead single from the band's ninth studio record, which went on to reach the Top 10 in Sweden, Finland and Japan, and a Top 40 set in singer David Coverdale's native UK, yet was never released in the US.
Due October 29, the 2021 reissues are led by a 4CD/DVD Super Deluxe Edition, which features newly-remastered and remixed versions of the original album, along with unreleased demos and studio outtakes. The DVD includes music videos and a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the album with new interviews from Coverdale, while the set comes with a hardbound book filled with rare and unseen photos from the era.
A 2CD Deluxe Edition delivers the new remix plus the original album, newly remastered; a 2LP Deluxe Edition pressed on 180-gram silver vinyl features the newly remixed album; and, a single-disc version offers the newly-remixed album; in addition, all of the music will be available digitally through streaming services.
Whitesnake recently announced dates for the 2022 European leg of their farewell world tour, which is currently set to open in Dublin, Ireland on May 10. Watch the video here.
