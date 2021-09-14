.

Bowling For Soup Announce Acoustic Sing-A-Long With Jaret & Rob Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 09-14-2021

Tour poster

Bowling For Soup frontman Jaret Reddick and bassist Rob Felicetti have announced that they will be crossing the pond this in December to launch a special acoustic tour.

The Acoustic Sing-A-Long With Jaret & Rob tour will be kicking off on December 7th in Guildford at The Boilerroom and will wrap up on December 14th in Bristol at Thekla.

Reddick had this to say about the upcoming tour, "My last few acoustic tours have been filled with emotion, heartbreak, heartache and a bit of funny...this tour is ALL about fun!

"We've all been locked away and separated in our own ways...time to come together and have a Bowling For Soup sing along! All the hits! The fan favorites! And the ones we all sing in the shower!"

Tickets will be will going on sale to the general public this Friday, September 17th at 10am through AXS and Ticketmaster. See the dates for the tour below:

Acoustic Sing-A-Long With Jaret & Rob Tour Dates


12/7 - The Boilerroom - Guildford
12/8 - The 100 Club - London
12/9 - The Leadmill - Sheffield
12/10 - The Parish - Huddersfield
12/11 - The Sugarmill - Stoke
12/12 - Chinnery's - Southend
12/13 - The Junction - Cambridge
12/14 - Thekla - Bristol

