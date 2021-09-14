Bowling For Soup Announce Acoustic Sing-A-Long With Jaret & Rob Tour

Bowling For Soup frontman Jaret Reddick and bassist Rob Felicetti have announced that they will be crossing the pond this in December to launch a special acoustic tour.

The Acoustic Sing-A-Long With Jaret & Rob tour will be kicking off on December 7th in Guildford at The Boilerroom and will wrap up on December 14th in Bristol at Thekla.

Reddick had this to say about the upcoming tour, "My last few acoustic tours have been filled with emotion, heartbreak, heartache and a bit of funny...this tour is ALL about fun!

"We've all been locked away and separated in our own ways...time to come together and have a Bowling For Soup sing along! All the hits! The fan favorites! And the ones we all sing in the shower!"

Tickets will be will going on sale to the general public this Friday, September 17th at 10am through AXS and Ticketmaster. See the dates for the tour below:

Acoustic Sing-A-Long With Jaret & Rob Tour Dates

12/7 - The Boilerroom - Guildford12/8 - The 100 Club - London12/9 - The Leadmill - Sheffield12/10 - The Parish - Huddersfield12/11 - The Sugarmill - Stoke12/12 - Chinnery's - Southend12/13 - The Junction - Cambridge12/14 - Thekla - Bristol

Related Stories

Bowling For Soup Won't Surf The UK Until Next Year

Bowling For Soup Give 12 Days Of Christmas Pop Punk Makeover

Bowling For Soup Share Cover Of Social Distortion Classic

Karma Kids Recruit Bowling For Soup's Reddick For 'Matrix'

Bowling For Soup Cover The Eagles' 'Already Gone'

Bowling For Soup Deliver A Nice Night For An Evening

News > Bowling For Soup