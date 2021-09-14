Charming Liars Cover Earth, Wind and Fire Classic 'September'

Charming Liars have shared their electric cover of the Earth, Wind & Fire classic "September", which they have released ahead of their new Sequence 2:The After" EP that will be hitting stores on October 8th.
The band had this to say about covering the classic hit, "When we decide to cover a song, it's really important to put our mark on it. Otherwise what's the point?
"With 'September,' it was no different. We definitely wanted to keep the overall energy and tempo but, at the same time, it definitely has some modern elements to it.
"Hopefully oldschoolers will appreciate the link between the original and this version whilst the younger generation may find themselves moving and loving this song." Check out the cover below:
