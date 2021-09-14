.

Charming Liars Cover Earth, Wind and Fire Classic 'September'

Keavin Wiggins | 09-14-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Single art

Charming Liars have shared their electric cover of the Earth, Wind & Fire classic "September", which they have released ahead of their new Sequence 2:The After" EP that will be hitting stores on October 8th.

The band had this to say about covering the classic hit, "When we decide to cover a song, it's really important to put our mark on it. Otherwise what's the point?

"With 'September,' it was no different. We definitely wanted to keep the overall energy and tempo but, at the same time, it definitely has some modern elements to it.

"Hopefully oldschoolers will appreciate the link between the original and this version whilst the younger generation may find themselves moving and loving this song." Check out the cover below:

Related Stories


Charming Liars Cover Earth, Wind and Fire Classic 'September'

Charming Liars Ask 'When Did We?' With New Single

Charming Liars Continue Live Sounds Series With 'Favorite Show'

Charming Liars Streaming New Song 'Pieces'

Charming Liars Launch Live Sounds Video Series

Charming Liars Release New Song 'In The Reflection Of Blood'

Charming Liars Enlist Fans For 'Losers' Video

Charming Liars Release 'Disco Elvis' Video

Singled Out: Charming Liars' Soul

Charming Liars Release New Single 'Blame'

News > Charming Liars

advertisement
Day In Rock

Sammy Hagar To Rock Concert On Las Vegas Rooftop- Ozzy Osbourne Shares Lemmy Duet Of 'Hellraiser'- Thomas Rhett- more

Iron Maiden Score Top Selling Album In The U.S.- Foo Fighters To Play Surprise Show Tonight- Static-X, Fear Factory and Dope Tour- more

Stone Temple Pilots and Bush Cancel Tour Due To Covid- Video From Metallica's Howard Stern Show Appearance Goes Online- more

Steve Perry Shares First Song From Christmas Album- Metallica and Miley Cyrus Rock Stern- Eric Clapton Unplugs For Lockdown Sessions- more

Reviews

Jack Russell's Great White - Great Zeppelin II: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin

Sites and Sounds: Rockin' Fall Music Festivals

Caught In The Act: Buckcherry

Richrath Project 3:13 - L.A. is Mine

The Blues: Eric Bibb - Dear America

advertisement
Latest News

Sammy Hagar To Rock Concert On Las Vegas Rooftop

Ozzy Osbourne Shares Lemmy Duet Of 'Hellraiser'

Thomas Rhett Goes No. 1 With 'Country Again'

Green Day Share Live Cover Of KISS Classic

Eric Church Shares Behind The Scenes Video For New Tour

Foo Fighters Receive Global Icon Award At MTV VMAs

Charming Liars Cover Earth, Wind and Fire Classic 'September'

In The A.M. Streaming New Single 'Save Yourself'