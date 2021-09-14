Impending Doom Live Return Delayed By Positive Covid-19 Test

Impending Doom have shared the bad news that they have been forced to cancel what was to be their first live appearance in almost two years.
The band was set to perform at the Uprise Festival in Shippensburg, PA this coming weekend, which will be taking place on September 17th and 18th, but they have been forced to pull out after frontman Brook Reeves tested positive for Covid-19.
Their return to the concert stage will now be taking place on October 23rd at the Murray Hill Theatre in Jacksonville, FL. The group had this to say, "We regret to inform everyone that due to Brook Reeves testing positive for Covid-19 we will be unable to performance at Uprise Festival this upcoming weekend.
We are all extremely disappointed to miss this great event that we were looking forward to playing so much. This was going to be our first show back in nearly 2 years, but the safety of our fans and the wonderful people at Uprise Festival come before everything.
Our deepest apologies to everyone who was planning on seeing us and booked an entire weekend trip around this. Please continue to support Uprise Festival and all the amazing artists on the line-up this weekend.
"We'll see everyone in Jacksonville, Florida on October 23rd at the Murray Hill Theatre!"
Sammy Hagar To Rock Concert On Las Vegas Rooftop- Ozzy Osbourne Shares Lemmy Duet Of 'Hellraiser'- Thomas Rhett- more
Iron Maiden Score Top Selling Album In The U.S.- Foo Fighters To Play Surprise Show Tonight- Static-X, Fear Factory and Dope Tour- more
Stone Temple Pilots and Bush Cancel Tour Due To Covid- Video From Metallica's Howard Stern Show Appearance Goes Online- more
Steve Perry Shares First Song From Christmas Album- Metallica and Miley Cyrus Rock Stern- Eric Clapton Unplugs For Lockdown Sessions- more
Jack Russell's Great White - Great Zeppelin II: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin
Sites and Sounds: Rockin' Fall Music Festivals
Richrath Project 3:13 - L.A. is Mine
The Blues: Eric Bibb - Dear America
Sammy Hagar To Rock Concert On Las Vegas Rooftop
Ozzy Osbourne Shares Lemmy Duet Of 'Hellraiser'
Thomas Rhett Goes No. 1 With 'Country Again'
Green Day Share Live Cover Of KISS Classic
Eric Church Shares Behind The Scenes Video For New Tour
Foo Fighters Receive Global Icon Award At MTV VMAs
Charming Liars Cover Earth, Wind and Fire Classic 'September'
In The A.M. Streaming New Single 'Save Yourself'