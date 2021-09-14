Impending Doom Live Return Delayed By Positive Covid-19 Test

Impending Doom have shared the bad news that they have been forced to cancel what was to be their first live appearance in almost two years.

The band was set to perform at the Uprise Festival in Shippensburg, PA this coming weekend, which will be taking place on September 17th and 18th, but they have been forced to pull out after frontman Brook Reeves tested positive for Covid-19.

Their return to the concert stage will now be taking place on October 23rd at the Murray Hill Theatre in Jacksonville, FL. The group had this to say, "We regret to inform everyone that due to Brook Reeves testing positive for Covid-19 we will be unable to performance at Uprise Festival this upcoming weekend.

We are all extremely disappointed to miss this great event that we were looking forward to playing so much. This was going to be our first show back in nearly 2 years, but the safety of our fans and the wonderful people at Uprise Festival come before everything.

Our deepest apologies to everyone who was planning on seeing us and booked an entire weekend trip around this. Please continue to support Uprise Festival and all the amazing artists on the line-up this weekend.

"We'll see everyone in Jacksonville, Florida on October 23rd at the Murray Hill Theatre!"

Related Stories

News > Impending Doom