James Arthur Announces It'll All Make Sense In The End Tour

Michael Angulia | 09-14-2021

James Arthur has announced that he will be hitting the road early next year for his It'll All Make Sense In The End Tour that will visit the UK and North America.

The U.S. and Canadian leg will be kicking off on April 21st in Seattle, WA at the Neptune Theatre and will conclude on May 20th in New York City, NY at Pier 17.

Arthur is launching the tour in support of his forthcoming album, "It'll All Make Sense At The End," which will be hitting stores on November 5th. Tickets for the tour will go on sale this Friday, September 17th at 10am local time.

He had this to say, "I'm beyond happy about getting back on the road and seeing everyone again. Playing shows for my fans gives me life and that's been taken away for the best part of two years so needless to say I'm itching to get back out there and perform for them again. Coming to a stage near you soon!"

It'll All Make Sense In The End Tour North American Dates


April 21 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre
April 23 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
April 25 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park
April 26 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
April 28 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
April 30 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues Dallas
May 1 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston
May 3 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues Orlando
May 4 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
May 5 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Ballroom
May 7 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre
May 8 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis
May 10 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues Cleveland
May 11 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit
May 13 - Toronto, ON - History
May 14 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS
May 16 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia
May 17 - Boston, MA - House of Blues Boston
May 19 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring
May 20 - New York, NY - Pier 17

