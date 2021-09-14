James Arthur Announces It'll All Make Sense In The End Tour

James Arthur has announced that he will be hitting the road early next year for his It'll All Make Sense In The End Tour that will visit the UK and North America.

The U.S. and Canadian leg will be kicking off on April 21st in Seattle, WA at the Neptune Theatre and will conclude on May 20th in New York City, NY at Pier 17.

Arthur is launching the tour in support of his forthcoming album, "It'll All Make Sense At The End," which will be hitting stores on November 5th. Tickets for the tour will go on sale this Friday, September 17th at 10am local time.

He had this to say, "I'm beyond happy about getting back on the road and seeing everyone again. Playing shows for my fans gives me life and that's been taken away for the best part of two years so needless to say I'm itching to get back out there and perform for them again. Coming to a stage near you soon!"

It'll All Make Sense In The End Tour North American Dates

April 21 - Seattle, WA - Neptune TheatreApril 23 - San Francisco, CA - The MasonicApril 25 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North ParkApril 26 - Los Angeles, CA - The WilternApril 28 - Denver, CO - Ogden TheatreApril 30 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues DallasMay 1 - Houston, TX - House of Blues HoustonMay 3 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues OrlandoMay 4 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead TheatreMay 5 - Nashville, TN - Cannery BallroomMay 7 - Chicago, IL - Riviera TheatreMay 8 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore MinneapolisMay 10 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues ClevelandMay 11 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore DetroitMay 13 - Toronto, ON - HistoryMay 14 - Montreal, QC - MTELUSMay 16 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore PhiladelphiaMay 17 - Boston, MA - House of Blues BostonMay 19 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver SpringMay 20 - New York, NY - Pier 17

