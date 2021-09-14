.

Thomas Rhett Goes No. 1 With 'Country Again'

Keavin Wiggins | 09-14-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Cover art

Thomas Rhett has scored his 18th No. 1 single with his latest song "Country Again," which has just topped both the Billboard Country and Mediabase/Country Aircheck Charts.

The single is the title cut from Rhett's latest studio album, "Country Again: Side A" that was released back in April by The Valory Music Co. He had this to say, "This song is so special to me, because every line really is autobiographical.

"But it's also a song about centering yourself and reconnecting with the things that are truly important to you; which is different for all of us. Being able to share this song with fans each night on the road finally and seeing how it's resonating with them is something I will never take for granted." Watch the official video for the track below:

Related Stories


Thomas Rhett Goes No. 1 With 'Country Again'

Thomas Rhett Shares New Song 'Things Dads Do'

Thomas Rhett Shares New Song 'Things Dads Do'

Thomas Rhett Returning With The Center Point Road Tour

Thomas Rhett Goes 'Country Again' With New Video

Thomas Rhett Scores His 17th No. 1 With 'What's Your Country Song'

Thomas Rhett Rescheduled The Center Point Road Tour

Thomas Rhett Celebrates Birthday With All-Star Collaboration

Keith Urban, Dierks Bentley and Thomas Rhett Lead Festival

Thomas Rhett Releases Life Changes Title Song As New Single

News > Thomas Rhett

advertisement
Day In Rock

Sammy Hagar To Rock Concert On Las Vegas Rooftop- Ozzy Osbourne Shares Lemmy Duet Of 'Hellraiser'- Thomas Rhett- more

Iron Maiden Score Top Selling Album In The U.S.- Foo Fighters To Play Surprise Show Tonight- Static-X, Fear Factory and Dope Tour- more

Stone Temple Pilots and Bush Cancel Tour Due To Covid- Video From Metallica's Howard Stern Show Appearance Goes Online- more

Steve Perry Shares First Song From Christmas Album- Metallica and Miley Cyrus Rock Stern- Eric Clapton Unplugs For Lockdown Sessions- more

Reviews

Jack Russell's Great White - Great Zeppelin II: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin

Sites and Sounds: Rockin' Fall Music Festivals

Caught In The Act: Buckcherry

Richrath Project 3:13 - L.A. is Mine

The Blues: Eric Bibb - Dear America

advertisement
Latest News

Sammy Hagar To Rock Concert On Las Vegas Rooftop

Ozzy Osbourne Shares Lemmy Duet Of 'Hellraiser'

Thomas Rhett Goes No. 1 With 'Country Again'

Green Day Share Live Cover Of KISS Classic

Eric Church Shares Behind The Scenes Video For New Tour

Foo Fighters Receive Global Icon Award At MTV VMAs

Charming Liars Cover Earth, Wind and Fire Classic 'September'

In The A.M. Streaming New Single 'Save Yourself'