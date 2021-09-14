.

We Came As Romans and Caleb Shomo Share 'Black Hole' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 09-14-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Single art

We Came As Romans have premiered a music video for their brand new single "Black Hole", which features a guest appearance from Beartooth's Caleb Shomo.

The band had this to say about the track, "Black Hole was the very last song that we wrote for the record. We had this idea of what we wanted it to sound like, and we wrote a bunch of music for it throughout our time in L.A. But we were never really satisfied with what we created. With only a week left in the studio, we had finally created something that we were all stoked about - and it was time to put a message to the song."

Frontman Dave Stephens shared, "The lyrics to Black Hole are about dealing with the anxiety that you feel going through life. For me, at the time, the anxiety I was feeling in dealing with loss and the grieving process. But we wanted to leave the song open ended enough for our fans to relate to, with anything they were going through. That anxiety is sometimes so crushing, and so heavy, and you have to deal with the weight of it, the gravity of the situations you're in, and sometimes it just feels like an endless cycle.

"When the song was complete, we sent it over to a long time friend of ours - Caleb Shomo. We've been playing shows together for well over 10 years now, and we're so happy we've finally had a chance to collaborate on a song together. Caleb is an amazing vocalist and the song wouldn't be the same without his contribution!" Watch the video below:

Related Stories


We Came As Romans and Caleb Shomo Share 'Black Hole' Video

We Came As Romans Deliver 'Darkbloom' With New Video

We Came As Romans Announce To Plant A Seed Livestream Event

We Came As Romans Working On New Album and Postpone Tour

We Came As Romans Announce Free Virtual Festival

We Came As Romans Release 'From The First Note' Video

We Came As Romans Announce To Plant A Seed Anniversary Tour

We Came As Romans Release First Songs Since Kyle's Death

We Came As Romans Lead Additions To Dance Gavin Dance's Swanfest

We Came As Romans Frontman Kyle Pavone Dead At 28 2018 In Review

News > We Came As Romans

advertisement
Day In Rock

Sammy Hagar To Rock Concert On Las Vegas Rooftop- Ozzy Osbourne Shares Lemmy Duet Of 'Hellraiser'- Thomas Rhett- more

Iron Maiden Score Top Selling Album In The U.S.- Foo Fighters To Play Surprise Show Tonight- Static-X, Fear Factory and Dope Tour- more

Stone Temple Pilots and Bush Cancel Tour Due To Covid- Video From Metallica's Howard Stern Show Appearance Goes Online- more

Steve Perry Shares First Song From Christmas Album- Metallica and Miley Cyrus Rock Stern- Eric Clapton Unplugs For Lockdown Sessions- more

Reviews

Jack Russell's Great White - Great Zeppelin II: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin

Sites and Sounds: Rockin' Fall Music Festivals

Caught In The Act: Buckcherry

Richrath Project 3:13 - L.A. is Mine

The Blues: Eric Bibb - Dear America

advertisement
Latest News

Sammy Hagar To Rock Concert On Las Vegas Rooftop

Ozzy Osbourne Shares Lemmy Duet Of 'Hellraiser'

Thomas Rhett Goes No. 1 With 'Country Again'

Green Day Share Live Cover Of KISS Classic

Eric Church Shares Behind The Scenes Video For New Tour

Foo Fighters Receive Global Icon Award At MTV VMAs

Charming Liars Cover Earth, Wind and Fire Classic 'September'

In The A.M. Streaming New Single 'Save Yourself'