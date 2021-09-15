.

Coldplay's Rare 'Amsterdam Sessions' Now Available

Michael Angulia | 09-15-2021

Promo photo

Coldplay's rarely seen 2000 intimate "Amsterdam Sessions" performance can now be streamed via The Coda Collection (available via Amazon Prime Video).

Taped in summer 2000 on the eve of the release of their "Parachutes", the session marked one of the first times the band had showcased their music outside of the U.K., delivering renditions of "Trouble," "Don't Panic," and "Shiver" as well as "Yellow," which was released as a single on the exact same day of the session's recording.

Until now, the performance has never been seen before outside of the Netherlands. Watch the trailer now below and stream Coldplay's "Amsterdam Sessions" on The Coda Collection here.

Coldplay's Rare 'Amsterdam Sessions' Now Available

Coldplay's Rare 'Amsterdam Sessions' Now Available

