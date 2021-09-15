Coldplay's rarely seen 2000 intimate "Amsterdam Sessions" performance can now be streamed via The Coda Collection (available via Amazon Prime Video).
Taped in summer 2000 on the eve of the release of their "Parachutes", the session marked one of the first times the band had showcased their music outside of the U.K., delivering renditions of "Trouble," "Don't Panic," and "Shiver" as well as "Yellow," which was released as a single on the exact same day of the session's recording.
Until now, the performance has never been seen before outside of the Netherlands. Watch the trailer now below and stream Coldplay's "Amsterdam Sessions" on The Coda Collection here.
Coldplay Premiere New Song 'Higher Power' In Space
Coldplay To Deliver 'Higher Power' On May 7th
Coldplay, Grunge Music & Michael Hutchence Docs That Rock Coming To TV
Coldplay To Stream Special Live Performance
Coldplay's Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow Share Family Photo
Coldplay's Chris Martin Teaches Daughter To Play Beatles
Super Bowl QB Tom Brady's Playlist Includes Pearl Jam and Coldplay
Ed Sheeran, Coldplay Leads Best Pop Vocal Album Grammy Nominations
Coldplay's Rare 'Amsterdam Sessions' Now Available- Mike Patton Cancels Shows For Mental Health Reasons- Allman Family Revival- more
Sammy Hagar To Rock Concert On Las Vegas Rooftop- Ozzy Osbourne Shares Lemmy Duet Of 'Hellraiser'- Thomas Rhett- more
Iron Maiden Score Top Selling Album In The U.S.- Foo Fighters To Play Surprise Show Tonight- Static-X, Fear Factory and Dope Tour- more
Stone Temple Pilots and Bush Cancel Tour Due To Covid- Video From Metallica's Howard Stern Show Appearance Goes Online- more
Electric Six - Streets of Gold
Jack Russell's Great White - Great Zeppelin II: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin
Sites and Sounds: Rockin' Fall Music Festivals
Richrath Project 3:13 - L.A. is Mine
Coldplay's Rare 'Amsterdam Sessions' Now Available
Mike Patton Cancels Live Shows For Mental Health Reasons
Allman Family Revival Tour Announced
Alice Cooper and The Cult Announce UK Coheadlining Tour
My Morning Jacket Share 'Love Love Love' With New Video
Biffy Clyro Share New Song 'Unknown Male 01'
Steve Vai Announces Massive U.S. Tour
Clutch Jam New Song At Blue Ridge Rock Festival