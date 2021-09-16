Rival Sons Announce Limited Edition Reissue

Rival Sons have announced that they are celebrating the 10th anniversary of their "Pressure and Time" album with a special limited-edition reissue.
The new limited deluxe edition will be pressed on gold vinyl and will include a 48-page hardcover picture book that will feature rare photos of the band alongside memorabilia and concert flyers.
The set will also come with a limited gold 7" repressing of the 2 studio bonus tracks, "Company Man / Life For This Road." Fans can preorder variants here.
Fittingly, the band is also hitting the road for a special tour celebrating the album anniversary that will include a full performance of the record. See the dates below:
Wed 09/29 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room
Thu 09/30 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live
Sun 10/3 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
Tue 10/5 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman
Fri 10/8 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
Sat 10/9 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
Tue 10/12 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
Wed 10/13 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
Thu 10/14 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
Sat 10/16 -Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
Sun 10/17 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
Mon 10/18 - New York, NY - Webster Hall
Wed 10/20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre
Fri 10/22 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
Sat 10/23 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
Sun 10/24 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
Tue 10/26 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY
Thu 10/28 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theater
Fri 10/29 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore
Sun 10/31 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
Mon 11/1 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
Thu 11/4 Boise, ID - Revolution Concert House (w/ Halestorm)
Fri 11/5 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
Sun 11/7 - Vancouver, BC - The Orpheum
Mon 11/8 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox
Tue 11/9 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
Thu 11/11 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
Fri 11/12 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
Sat 11/13 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
