Bring Me The Horizon 'DiE4u' With New Single And Video

Bring Me The Horizon have released a music video for their brand new single "DiE4u", which is billed as "part of the second phase of the POST HUMAN EP campaign."
The track was recorded during the pandemic lockdown while frontman Oli Sykes was stuck in Brazil and Jordan in the UK. The video was directed and shot by Oli in Kiev.
He had this to say, Oli adds, "'DiE4u' is a song about toxic obsessions, vices and things you can't kick. I think a lot of people went through very similar struggles while in lockdown, coming face to face with yourself and seeing who you really are and what's important.
"The song is a triumphant and emotional one for me because it was a time of realization to kick the things that were no good, and to take the choice in bettering myself.
"It also connects to a deeper theme about us as a society, and how we need to look at the way we treat ourselves, each other as well as the world." Watch the video below:
