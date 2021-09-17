.

Metallica Rock Intimate Club In Surprise Hometown Show

Michael Angulia | 09-17-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Social media capture

Metallica played a special intimate hometown concert on Thursday night (September 16) at the 500-capacity The Independent in San Francisco, which was announced at the last minute.

The band shared the news via social media, "Hey! Gonna let you in on a little secret, "We're playing tonight at The Independent in downtown SF. Grab a $20 bill and get your ass to the box office right now! Proof of vaxx is required to get a wristband and it's gonna sell out fast. One ticket per person, cash only!"

The venue had this announcement, "SURPRISE SAN FRANCISCO! Metallica TONIGHT, Don't walk, RUN to our box office with $20 cash right now to grab a wristband!

"It will sell out fast! Per city mandate, proof of vaccination required to purchase. Cash only. 1 per person & you must be present as wristbands will be placed on you at time of purchase."

Related Stories


Metallica Rock Intimate Club In Surprise Hometown Show

Metallica Read 1-Star Black Album Reviews and Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live

Video From Metallica's Howard Stern Show Appearance Goes Online

Ghost Share Cover Of Metallica' 'Enter Sandman'

Metallica and Miley Cyrus Rock The Howard Stern Show

Metallica Stream Remastered Version Of 'The Struggle Within'

Metallica To Perform With Miley Cyrus On Howard Stern This Week

Metallica To Rock Late Night TV For Black Album Anniversary

Metallica Streaming 'My Friend Of Misery' Demo

Mandatory Metallica Returns For Black Album Anniversary

News > Metallica

advertisement
Day In Rock

Metallica Rock Intimate Club In Surprise Hometown Show- Ozzy Osbourne Celebrating His Birthday With Special Release-- more

Ozzy Osbourne Planning Major Surgery Soon- Coldplay's Rare 'Amsterdam Sessions' Now Available- Allman Family Revival- more

Sammy Hagar To Rock Concert On Las Vegas Rooftop- Ozzy Osbourne Shares Lemmy Duet Of 'Hellraiser'- Thomas Rhett- more

Iron Maiden Score Top Selling Album In The U.S.- Foo Fighters To Play Surprise Show Tonight- Static-X, Fear Factory and Dope Tour- more

Reviews

Rock Reads: Rainbow in the Dark: The Autobiography - Ronnie James Dio with Mick Wall and Wendy Dio

The Fifth - The Fifth EP

Electric Six - Streets of Gold

Jack Russell's Great White - Great Zeppelin II: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin

Sites and Sounds: Rockin' Fall Music Festivals

advertisement
Latest News

Insomnium Premiere 'The Wanderer' Video

The Tragically Hip Share Alternate Version Of 'Fiddler's Green'

VRSTY Share 'Sick' New Video and Announce Album

Singled Out: John McCutcheon's Bucket List

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Fuels John 5's New Track 'Que Pasa'

Exodus Deliver 'Clickbait' Lyric Video

Ozzy Osbourne Celebrating His Birthday With Special Release

Kiefer Sutherland Announces New Album and Tour