The Pretty Reckless Unplug For 'Only Love Can Save Me Now'

The Pretty Reckless have shared a video for an acoustic version of their hit single "Only Love Can Save Me Now", a track from their latest album "Death By Rock And Roll."
Vocalist Taylor Momsen had this to say about the stripped down version, "It's always tricky to do an acoustic version of songs that rely heavily on guitar riffs.
"With 'Only Love Can Save Me Now,' we were pleasantly surprised by how it translated. Someday, I'd like to make a whole acoustic record of our songs."
The original single, music video and album track features guest appearances from Soundgarden legends Matt Cameron + Kim Thayil. Check out the unplugged video below:
