KISS Expand 'Destroyer' For Anniversary Reissue

(hennemusic) KISS will release a series of expanded 45th anniversary reissues of their 1976 album, "Destroyer", on November 19th. Produced by Bob Ezrin, the band's fourth studio set featured instant classics like "Detroit Rock City," "Shout It Out Loud," "God Of Thunder" and their highest-charting US hit, "Beth."

Coming on the heels of the chart success of 1975's legendary "Alive!" album, "Destoyer" served as the group's real commercial breakthrough when it become their first record to sell one million copies in its first year, and it remains their all-time best selling studio album.

The "45th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition" of Destroyer is a 4CD + Blu-ray Audio box set that includes a newly-remastered version of the original album; a disc of 15 demos from Paul Stanley's and Gene Simmons's personal archives - 9 of which are unreleased; a series of studio outtakes, alternate versions / mixes and single edits; a live performance from the L'Olympia in Paris, France; and , a Blu-ray Audio disc that delivers the first-ever Dolby Atmos and 5.1 surround mix of the original studio album plus 2 bonus tracks "Beth (Acoustic Mix)" and "Sweet Pain (Original Guitar Solo)" the latter featuring Ace Frehley's original recorded guitar solo that was not released on the studio album (this track is available on the 2012 "Destroyer: Resurrected" project).

The box set also features a 68-page hardcover book with extensive liner notes by Paul Elliott and Ken Sharp featuring interviews with band members, then-manager Bill Aucoin, and album producer Bob Ezrin, as well as an extensive collection of KISS memorabilia from the era, including a complete recreation of the original KISS Army Kit with the original folder and more.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

