Underoath Share Visualizer Video For 'Pneumonia'

Underoath have released a visualizer video for their brand new track "Pneumonia." The song is the third single revealed from their forthcoming studio album.



The new album will be entitled, "Voyeurist" and is set to be released on January 14th of next year. The epic new track, "Pneumonia", was partially inspired by the death of guitarist Tim McTague's father.

Tim had this to say, "We started writing the song, randomly, on the anniversary of my dad's death, and to release it exactly a year from that day is wild.

"I was in a funk and wanted to make something sad but felt drained. The song ended up becoming an audible journey of death and is called 'Pneumonia' because that is what was listed on my dad's death certificate.

"It's also the only song in the history of the band that Spencer and Aaron sat someone down and asked them (me) to help write some of the lyrics, which was truly an honor." Watch the video below:

