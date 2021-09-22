Underoath Share Visualizer Video For 'Pneumonia'

Underoath have released a visualizer video for their brand new track "Pneumonia." The song is the third single revealed from their forthcoming studio album.
The new album will be entitled, "Voyeurist" and is set to be released on January 14th of next year. The epic new track, "Pneumonia", was partially inspired by the death of guitarist Tim McTague's father.
Tim had this to say, "We started writing the song, randomly, on the anniversary of my dad's death, and to release it exactly a year from that day is wild.
"I was in a funk and wanted to make something sad but felt drained. The song ended up becoming an audible journey of death and is called 'Pneumonia' because that is what was listed on my dad's death certificate.
"It's also the only song in the history of the band that Spencer and Aaron sat someone down and asked them (me) to help write some of the lyrics, which was truly an honor." Watch the video below:
Underoath, Every Time I Die and Spiritbox North American Tour
Underoath Say 'Hallelujah' With New Song and Announce Album
Underoath Share Visualizer For New Single 'Damn Excuses'
Underoath's Corey Steger Killed In A Car Accident
Underoath Share 'Define The Great Line' Livestream Recordings
Underoath To Look Back At 'Chasing Safety' On Streaming Series
Slipknot, Underoath and Code Orange Stream Event Announced
Underoath To Reunite With Daniel Davison For Breakdown Live
Silverstein Release 'Infinite' Video Featuring Aaron From Underoath
Video From Metallica's Surprise Chicago Club Show Goes Online- Rolling Stones Play First Show Since Passing Of Charlie Watts- more
Rolling Stones Preview 'Living In The Heart Of Love' Video- Metallica's Black Album Returns To Top 10- Dave Grohl Tour- more
Eddie Van Halen Home Town Tribute Approved By City Council- Volbeat and Ghost Teaming Up For Tour- Axl Rose- more
Sharon Talks Upcoming Ozzy Osbourne Biopic- KISS Expand 'Destroyer'- Ignite Return With New Frontman and Digital EP- more
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Jackson Browne Rocks Phoenix
Rock Reads: Rainbow in the Dark: The Autobiography - Ronnie James Dio with Mick Wall and Wendy Dio
Electric Six - Streets of Gold
Video From Metallica's Surprise Chicago Club Show Goes Online
Rolling Stones Play First Show Since Passing Of Charlie Watts
Rush Legend Geddy Lee To Publish Memoir
Underoath Share Visualizer Video For 'Pneumonia'
The Doobie Brothers To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live
Tremonti Share 'Now And Forever' Video
Mudvayne's Chad Gray Tests Positive For Covid-19, Cancel Louder Than Life Appearance
Singled Out: Ana Egge's Lie Lie Lie