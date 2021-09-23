.

Metallica Share 'Whiplash' Video From Rare Club Show

Bruce Henne | 09-23-2021

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming pro-shot video of a performance of their 1983 classic, "Whiplash", from a rare club show in San Francisco, CA on September 16.

The "Kill 'Em All" track was the opening song of the band's live return to the stage at the 500-capacity venue The Independent following a live music industry shutdown during the pandemic.

The club put single wristbands for the 500-capacity venue on sale in the afternoon for $20 each, and they quickly sold-out within an hour.

"It had been 738 days since we played in front of an audience...," posted Metallica the day after the show. "SF!!!!! Thank you for comin' out to The Independent last night on such short notice! It was so amazing to play for you again! We'll see ya again in December at Chase Center for the 40th..."

The group's appearance came days after the release of a series of 30th anniversary reissues of their self-titled fifth album. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

