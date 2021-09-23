Santana And Steve Winwood Stream Cover Of 'Whiter Shade Of Pale'

(hennemusic) Carlos Santana is streaming his cover of the 1967 Procol Harum classic, "Whiter Shade Of Pale", featuring vocals by Steve Winwood. The tune is the latest preview to the guitarist's forthcoming album, "Blessings And Miracles", which sees Santana joined by an all-star lineup that includes Rob Thomas, Chris Stapleton, Chick Corea, Rick Rubin, Corey Glover, Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett, and Journey drummer Narada Michael Walden, among others.
Santana recalls how he and Winwood were at a show in London's Hyde Park, and he went up to him and suggested they record the song. "I said, 'You and I have to do it, but we're going to do it very sexy, like a Hare Krishna but with congas.' I played the components in his ear," Santana continues, "and he said, 'I hear it, Carlos. You're right.' So that's what we did - it's Santana, Cuban, Puerto Rican in an African way. And man, you talk about sexy. Steve's voice is so sexy and beautiful."
"Carlos has been doing what I've been trying to do for the last 50 years, namely combining elements of rock, jazz, folk, and Latin Afro-Caribbean music," adds Winwood. "Carlos' genius comes in large part from a wonderful combination of rock music with Latin-Cuban rhythms. I've played with Carlos on numerous occasions over the past fifty years and I'm very excited to be working with him again still." Stream the song here.
Rob Thomas Reunites With Carlos Santana At Special Show
Carlos Santana Goes BMG For New Album
Carlos Santana Launching 'Splendiferous Santana' Compilation Stream
Carlos Santana Announces Blessings and Miracles Tour
Carlos Santana Returning To Las Vegas For New Residency Dates
Metallica's Kirk Hammett Recruited By Santana For New Album
Santana In The Studio For 'Abraxas' Anniversary
Journey's Neal Schon Reflects On Santana Experience
Santana Shares Rescheduled North American Tour Dates
Rolling Stones Dedicate New Video To Charlie Watts- Journey's Deen Castronovo Undergoing Spinal Surgery Today- KISS Biopic- more
Video From Metallica's Surprise Chicago Club Show Goes Online- Rolling Stones Play First Show Since Passing Of Charlie Watts- more
Rolling Stones Preview 'Living In The Heart Of Love' Video- Metallica's Black Album Returns To Top 10- Dave Grohl Tour- more
Eddie Van Halen Home Town Tribute Approved By City Council- Volbeat and Ghost Teaming Up For Tour- Axl Rose- more
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Jackson Browne Rocks Phoenix
Rock Reads: Rainbow in the Dark: The Autobiography - Ronnie James Dio with Mick Wall and Wendy Dio
Electric Six - Streets of Gold
Angels & Airwaves Stream New Song 'Timebomb'
Volbeat Stream New Song 'Shotgun Blues' To Announce Album
Santana And Steve Winwood Stream Cover Of 'Whiter Shade Of Pale'
Scott Gorham Leaves Black Star Riders To Relaunch Thin Lizzy
Metallica Share 'Whiplash' Video From Rare Club Show
Rolling Stones Dedicate New Video To Charlie Watts
Journey's Deen Castronovo Undergoing Spinal Surgery Today