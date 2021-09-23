Singled Out: Spurge's 57

Atlanta alt-rockers Spurge just released a music video for their lates single "57" [from their new EP "Crown"] and to celebrate we asked Jen Hodges to tell us about the track. Here is the story:
"57" is me actively trying to reprogram my mindset toward more of a glass half full type view. About a year ago, I started seeing the number 57 everywhere. Cell phone battery, highway exit signs, just everywhere.
For some reason my little monkey brain started fretting that this was a bad omen and it started really freaking me out. To the point where when something bad did happen, I told myself, "A-ha! See? That's because of 57."
I finally realized how silly this was and wondered why my mind automatically assumed this was a bad omen. I decided to write a song dedicated to this entire phenomenon with the intention of changing my view on a seemingly harmless coincidental event.
I told myself the song will change the luck I'm having and change my mind about silly coincidences. I have noticed I'm seeing the number 57 less, and my mindset is a bit more positive. It was a fun song to write and record, and the video was way cool to make.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the EP here
Spurge Reveal Video For Pandemic Lockdown Inspired '57'
