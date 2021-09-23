Singled Out: Spurge's 57

Atlanta alt-rockers Spurge just released a music video for their lates single "57" [from their new EP "Crown"] and to celebrate we asked Jen Hodges to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

"57" is me actively trying to reprogram my mindset toward more of a glass half full type view. About a year ago, I started seeing the number 57 everywhere. Cell phone battery, highway exit signs, just everywhere.

For some reason my little monkey brain started fretting that this was a bad omen and it started really freaking me out. To the point where when something bad did happen, I told myself, "A-ha! See? That's because of 57."

I finally realized how silly this was and wondered why my mind automatically assumed this was a bad omen. I decided to write a song dedicated to this entire phenomenon with the intention of changing my view on a seemingly harmless coincidental event.

I told myself the song will change the luck I'm having and change my mind about silly coincidences. I have noticed I'm seeing the number 57 less, and my mindset is a bit more positive. It was a fun song to write and record, and the video was way cool to make.

