Foreigner Celebrating 40 Years Of Waiting For A Girl Like You On The Goldbergs

Foreigner's iconic ballad "Waiting For A Girl Like You" was originally released on October 1st, 1981 and the 40th anniversary of the track is being celebrated tomorrow night (September 29th) on the hit ABC sitcom The Goldbergs.
Mick Jones had this to say, " 'Waiting For A Girl Like You' was always a special song for me as it commemorates the birth of my son Christopher (who I thought was going to be a girl!). I'm so pleased that The Goldbergs production team have chosen to introduce the song to their terrific audience."
The show is set in the 1980s and each episode showcases one song from the era. We were sent the following synopisis for this week's episode, "Adam is ready to leave the struggles of his high school years behind him.
"Still, he is distraught to discover he's been waitlisted at NYU while his girlfriend Brea has been accepted, along with his mom Beverly. She surprises everyone by admitting she applied to the same school.
"Adam courts the NYU dean of admissions, hoping she will change her mind on his deferral, by serenading her to his version of Foreigner's 'Waiting For A Girl Like You.'"
Stream the song below:
Foreigner In The Studio For 4's 40th Anniversary
Foreigner Expand Greatest Hits Tour
Foreigner Announce German Live Dates
Foreigner Expand Summer Tour With 13 New Stops
Foreigner Working On New Music
Shallow Side Take On Foreigner Classic 'Juke Box Hero'
Foreigner Star Talks Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Snub
Foreigner Celebrate Netflix Film With Isolation Video For Classic Hit 2020 In Review
Foreigner To Rock The First Socially Distanced Music Festival
Judas Priest's Faulkner Has Emergency Heart Surgery- Alan Jackson Has Rare Degenerative Nerve Condition- David Lee Roth Residency- more
Tool Announce Massive U.S. And European Tour- Megadeth and Lamb of God Postpone Final Dates Of Tour- Guns N' Roses- more
Guns N' Roses Releasing New EP In Early 2022- Journey's Deen Castronovo Recovering Following Surgery- RHCP Tour- more
Guns N' Roses Release New Song 'Hard Skool'- Nirvana Expand 'Nevermind' For 30th Anniversary Reissues- Metallica- more
Caught In The Act: Judas Priest Live 2021
Road Trip: United Arab Emirates: Dubai by Day
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Jackson Browne Rocks Phoenix
Rock Reads: Rainbow in the Dark: The Autobiography - Ronnie James Dio with Mick Wall and Wendy Dio
Judas Priest's Richie Faulkner Has Emergency Heart Surgery
Metallica Share Pro-Shot Video From Rare Club Show
Walkways Release 'You Found Me' Video
The Darkness Unleash 'Jussy's Girl' Video
Alan Jackson Reveals That He Has Rare Degenerative Nerve Condition
NEEDTOBREATHE To Livestream Nashville Concert
Dance Gavin Dance Cofounder Leaves Tour For Rehab
Converge Share Video Of First Track From Collaborative Album