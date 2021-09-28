Rolling Stones Dedicate US Tour To Charlie Watts

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones dedicated their No Filter US Tour to late drummer Charlie Watts during an emotional opening night in St. Louis, MO on September 26.

The evening began with a video tribute to Watts - who passed away on August 24 at the age of 80 - before they took the stage at the Dome at America's Center for the show-opener, "Street Fighting Man", with Charlie's friend and hand-picked stand-in, Steve Jordan, on drums.

As Variety notes, following the night's second song, "It's Only Rock 'N' Roll (But I Like It)", co-founders Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, with guitarist Ronnie Wood, moved to the front of the stage and joined hands.

"I just want to say that it's quite emotional seeing those images of Charlie up on the screen," Jagger told the crowd, as seen in footage Richards shared the next day on social media. "This is our first tour that we've ever done without him. The reaction from you guys, everything you've said and we've heard from you, has been really touching. And I want to thank you very much for all your appreciation.

"We all miss Charlie so much, on the stage and off the stage, and we'd love to dedicate this tour to Charlie. Here's to you, Charlie!"

The Rolling Stones delivered a 19-song set of classic tracks, and featured their 2020 single, "Living In A Ghost Town."

The US tour will continue on September 30 with a concert in Charlotte, NC. Watch video of the tribute here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Rolling Stones Dedicate New Video To Charlie Watts

Rolling Stones Play First Show Since Passing Of Charlie Watts

The Rolling Stones Preview 'Living In The Heart Of Love' Video

The Rolling Stones Share Video Tribute To Charlie Watts

Rolling Stones To Proceed With US Tour Following Death Of Charlie Watts

The Rolling Stones Pay Tribute To Charlie Watts

Rolling Stones Charlie Watts Dead At 80

Rolling Stones Expand 'Tattoo You' For 40th Anniversary

Charlie Watts Sitting Out Rolling Stones Tour

News > Rolling Stones